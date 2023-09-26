Price Feed Alert
- Indicators
- Anshad Easpadath
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Top indicator for MT5 providing alert and notification for symbols if any price freezes!
Guys, try to buy at least one month version for testing purposes!
