Sniper MTF Stochastic is a high-precision multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver complete market alignment at a glance. By combining subwindow panel analysis with main-chart signal confluence, it eliminates clutter while giving traders a edge in entry precision and trend filtering.

4-in-1 Subwindow Panel Visualizer Displays four independent timeframe charts simultaneously in a single subwindow.



Dynamic Bull/Bear Confluence Backgrounds Subcharts automatically change color (Dark Green for Bullish crossover, Maroon for Bearish crossover) to show live trend direction across multiple timeframes.



Main-Chart Confluence Signals Plots direct Buy (Ⓣ) and Sell (Ⓢ) signal labels on the main chart, generated when the signal timeframe crosses over/under Extreme Levels (80/20) and aligns with the filter trend timeframe.



Smart Confluence Filtering Filters out fake-outs by validating lower-timeframe signals against higher-timeframe trend direction before placing chart objects or firing alerts.



Non-Repainting Historical Signals Scans recent history during startup and processes new signals bar-by-bar on live updates.

