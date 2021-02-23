One Click Automatic Trend Line

Save your time. Select area and the trend line will draw automatically. Draw a support and resistance line for the selected range with two mouse clicks

If you need to, you can also draw a line for support and resistance based on separate areas.


The resistance trend line is drawn based on the first and last highs inside the selected area;

The support trend line is drawn based on first and last lows inside the selected area;

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