Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H

This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe, utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns, ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions.

Key Features:

Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bulls Power Indicator: With a period of 8 and a level threshold of 0.0014, this indicator helps measure buying strength in the market.

Moving Average (MA): A 15-period moving average with a shift of 0, used for trend confirmation and dynamic support/resistance identification.

Pin Bar Detection: Implements a pattern-based approach to recognize potential reversals in price action.

Optimized for 1H Timeframe: Ensures a balance between trend-following and short-term price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This EA does not provide investment advice. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should conduct thorough testing and risk assessment before deploying automated strategies.



