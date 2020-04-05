TRPatternTrend

🚀 Welcome to the PatTrendTR Signal Service

PatTrendTR is a fully automated algorithmic trading system specially developed to detect trend breakouts and momentum movements in the XAUUSD (Gold) market.

📊 Proven and Realistic Test Results

In 3.5 years of historical backtest simulations, PatTrendTR achieved a maximum drawdown of only 5.81%, demonstrating a strategy structure focused on risk management and capital preservation.


Download the EA, then send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive the optimized .set file!

📌 Strategy and Risk Management Features

  • 🥇 100% XAUUSD Focused: The system is optimized exclusively for the price movements and market dynamics of Gold (XAUUSD).

  • 🛡️ Strict Risk Management: Every trade opened has a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit level from the moment the trade is entered.

  • 🚫 Zero Martingale / Grid: High-risk methods such as lot multiplication, uncontrolled position scaling, or grid/martingale strategies are strictly NOT used.

  • Continuous Signal Service: The signal service operates continuously through a 24/7 ultra-low-latency Windows VPS infrastructure.

⚙️ Set (.set) Files and Configuration

Users who want to run the PatTrendTR EA on their own trading account or use customized risk and lot configurations for the signal service can obtain the optimized .set files directly from me.

📩 Contact me for detailed information, setup assistance, and optimized .set files.

⚠️ Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Backtest results may differ from results obtained under real market conditions.


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MomentumMax FX – High-Precision Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold)! Proven Historical Performance (3+ Years Backtest) Download the EA, then send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive the optimized .set file! Are you struggling to capture consistent profits in the highly volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market? Stop risking your account with emotional decisions, bad entries, and unexpected market spikes! MomentumMax FX is specifically engineered to turn Gold’s aggressive volatility into your tradin
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