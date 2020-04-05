TRPatternTrend

🚀 Welcome to the PatTrendTR Signal Service

PatTrendTR is a fully automated algorithmic trading system specially developed to detect trend breakouts and momentum movements in the XAUUSD (Gold) market.

📊 Proven and Realistic Test Results

In 3.5 years of historical backtest simulations, PatTrendTR achieved a maximum drawdown of only 5.81%, demonstrating a strategy structure focused on risk management and capital preservation.





Download the EA, then send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive the optimized .set file!





📌 Strategy and Risk Management Features

🥇 100% XAUUSD Focused: The system is optimized exclusively for the price movements and market dynamics of Gold (XAUUSD) .

🛡️ Strict Risk Management: Every trade opened has a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit level from the moment the trade is entered.

🚫 Zero Martingale / Grid: High-risk methods such as lot multiplication, uncontrolled position scaling, or grid/martingale strategies are strictly NOT used .

⚡ Continuous Signal Service: The signal service operates continuously through a 24/7 ultra-low-latency Windows VPS infrastructure.

⚙️ Set (.set) Files and Configuration

Users who want to run the PatTrendTR EA on their own trading account or use customized risk and lot configurations for the signal service can obtain the optimized .set files directly from me.

📩 Contact me for detailed information, setup assistance, and optimized .set files.