Support Resistance Inversion

Support Resistance Inversion is based on supports and resistance to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction.

Inputs:

  1. Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen.

The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the price cross or bounce on a support or a resistance.

Support Resistance Inversion can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.

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Trend View
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Trend View is a simple indicator that shows in a text the trend of the current currency in the timeframe you choose. Inputs are: Color: color of the text. Timeframe: timeframe for calculations. Trend can be: UP: bullish trend. DOWN: bearish trend. ---: trend not defined. You can use this indicator to show the main trend of a bigger timeframe helping you to choose your trades. Note: text is draggable.  
FREE
Pattern Finder
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Pattern Finder is a MULTICURRENCY indicator that scans the entire market seeking for up to 62 candlestick patterns in 15 different pairs/currencies all in one chart! You can also filter the scanning by following the trend by a function based on exponential moving average. Indicator parameters Alerts ON/OFF: Alert on screen ON/OFF : enables or disable screen alters. Notification by email ON/OFF : enable or disable email alerts. Push notification ON/OFF : enable or disable push notification on mo
Pattern Finder 2
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Pattern Finder 2 is a MULTICURRENCY indicator that scans the entire market seeking for up to 62 candlestick patterns in 15 different pairs/currencies all in one chart. It will help you to make the right decision in the right moment. You can filter the scanning following the trend by a function based on exponential moving average. You can setup parameters by an interface that appears by clicking the arrow that appear on the upperleft part of the window after you place the indicator. Parameters ar
Trend Lines View
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Trend Lines View draws trend lines in the current chart in the timeframe you choose, taking account of the last two maximum and minimum. Inputs are: Timeframe: timeframe for calculation. Period of calculation Max/Min: Integer that indicates the number of bars to define a minimum or a maximum; 1 means minimum/maximum have to be the lower/higher value of 1 bar previous and 1 bar after, 2 means a  the minimum/maximum have to be the lower/higher value of 2 bar previous and 2 bar after, etc. Color hi
Support Resistance View
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Support Resistance View draws horizontal lines in the current chart that define in real time the values of Supports/Resistances for the timeframe tha you choose. Inputs: Lines color: color of the lines. Timeframe: timeframe for calculations. Support and Resistance are values at which the currency usually inverts the trend or have a breakthrought, so you can use this values to define a strategy for trading.
Stochastic Break Point
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Stochastic Break Point is based on the stochastic oscillator and moving average to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the stochastic line cross the signal line and in which direction it does it, filtered by the moving average direction. Stochastic Break Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific
Support Resistance Pattern
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Support Resistance Pattern is based on supports and resistance to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bars is found near a support or a resistance. Support Resistance Pattern can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
Retracement Trend
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Retracement Trend is based on a priceaction logic and volume of the lasts bars. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bar's volume is found and the price has a specific direction. Retracement Trend can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
MA Break Point
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
MA Break Point is based on moving average and a priceaction logic to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when the currency cross a moving average and verify the trend with another ma. MA Break Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a specific direction, strengthening your trading strategy.
Chart Reverse Point
Emanuele Cartelli
Indicators
Chart Reverse Point is based on moving average, volumes, and a priceaction logic to find the points in which the currency will probably go in a defined direction. Inputs: Alarm ON/OFF: turn on or off alarm on screen. The indicator draws an arrow pointing the direction to follow based on when a specific pattern of bars is found near the moving average and the volumes are higher than a minumun defined by the indicator. Chart Reverse Point can help you to choose the moment to do your trades in a sp
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