Overview

The Fibo Harmonic Levels indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) tool designed to automatically plot harmonic Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels on your chart. These levels and can be applied to different timeframes (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) either automatically or manually.

The indicator also includes an alert system that notifies traders when price touches or crosses any harmonic level, with configurable pause intervals to prevent excessive alerts.

Key Features

1. Automatic & Manual Timeframe Selection

Auto Timeframe Mode : Dynamically selects the best harmonic levels based on your current chart timeframe: M1-M30 charts → Uses Daily levels H1-H4 charts → Uses Weekly levels D1-W1 charts → Uses Monthly levels

Manual Mode: Allows traders to independently enable/disable Daily, Weekly, or Monthly levels.

These levels act as potential support/resistance zones where price may react.

2. Smart Alert System

Triggers when : Price touches a harmonic level (configurable) Price crosses a harmonic level (configurable)

Alert Types : Popup alerts (visible in MT5) Sound alerts (plays a custom sound file) Mobile notifications (if enabled in MT5)

60-second cooldown between alerts for the same level (adjustable) to avoid spam.

3. Customizable Visuals

Color-coded levels (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) for easy identification

Adjustable line thickness

How It Works

Calculates High & Low of the selected timeframe (D1, W1, MN1). Plots Harmonic Levels based on the fractional ratios between the high and low. Monitors Price in real-time for touches/crosses of these levels. Triggers Alerts when conditions are met, with a pause to avoid repetition.

Best Use Cases

✅ Swing Trading – Identify key reversal zones on higher timeframes.

✅ Day Trading – Use Daily levels on lower timeframes for intraday reactions.

✅ Breakout Trading – Watch for price crossing harmonic levels as confirmation.

✅ Support/Resistance Trading – Trade bounces off harmonic levels.

Conclusion

The Fibo Harmonic Levels indicator is a versatile tool for traders who rely on Fibonacci-based harmonic structures for decision-making. With its auto-timeframe selection, customizable alerts, and fractional harmonic ratios, it helps traders quickly identify high-probability zones without manual calculations.

Ideal for:

Fibonacci traders

Harmonic pattern traders

Support/resistance traders

Breakout traders



