MACD Ultimate MTF PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who use MACD but want more context than a simple crossover.

A common issue with the standard MACD is that a crossover may look clear, while momentum is still weak, the histogram is fading, or higher timeframes are not aligned. This can happen often on XAUUSD, M5/M15 charts, and other fast-moving symbols.

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This Pro version keeps the classic MACD structure and adds a practical decision-support layer with multi-timeframe confirmation, Smart Score, dashboard status, alerts, chart arrows, and EA/iCustom friendly buffers.

What the indicator does



The indicator displays and evaluates:

MACD line and Signal line

4-state MACD histogram

Bullish and bearish crossover points

Histogram expansion and fading

Zero-line context

Multi-timeframe MACD alignment

Smart Score from 0 to 100

Optional chart arrows

Compact dashboard on the main chart

Alert conditions for selected MACD events

The goal is not prediction. The goal is to make MACD momentum easier to read.

Core logic



MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is based on the classic MACD model:

Fast EMA

Slow EMA

Signal line

MACD histogram

The Pro layer adds:

Histogram state classification

MACD versus Signal direction

Zero-line reading

Histogram strength filter

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Smart Score classification

Closed-bar alert option

Filtering for mixed or conflicting conditions

The Smart Score helps classify the current condition into:

Weak

Normal

Strong

Very Strong

This helps avoid treating every MACD crossover as the same quality signal.

Multi-timeframe confirmation



The dashboard can show MACD status from selected timeframes, such as:

M15

H1

H4

This is useful when trading lower timeframes but still needing broader market context.

For example, a bullish MACD cross on M5 may look good, but if H1 or H4 is still bearish, the condition may be mixed rather than strong.

The MTF module is used as a context filter. It does not force entries.

Dashboard



The indicator includes a compact dashboard on the main chart showing:

Selected timeframe

MACD condition

Histogram state

Zero-line context

MTF agreement

Smart Score

Timeframe summary

The panel is placed on the left side by default and is designed to stay readable without covering too much price action.

Chart arrows and alerts



Optional chart arrows can be shown when selected conditions are met.

Arrow and alert conditions can be filtered by:

Minimum Smart Score

MTF confirmation

Mixed-condition filter

Closed-bar logic

Supported alert options include:

Popup alert

Sound alert

Push notification

Email alert

Alert cooldown settings are included to reduce repeated notifications.

EA and iCustom usage



The indicator includes additional buffers for advanced users and EA developers.

Buffers can help read:

Qualified buy signal

Qualified sell signal

Smart Score

MACD state

Histogram phase

MTF confirmation state

Users should test all buffer behavior carefully before using it in any automated workflow.

Typical use cases



MACD Ultimate MTF Pro can be useful for:

XAUUSD M5/M15 intraday analysis

Checking whether a MACD cross has enough momentum

Avoiding weak or mixed MACD conditions

Confirming lower timeframe signals with H1/H4 context

Combining MACD momentum with support and resistance tools

Using dashboard status instead of reading every MACD detail manually

Platform compatibility



Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Works on:

Gold/XAUUSD

Forex pairs

Indices

Other broker-supported symbols

Recommended timeframes:

M5/M15 for intraday reading

M30/H1 for broader momentum context

H4 for higher timeframe confirmation

Default settings are practical for XAUUSD, but users should adjust parameters depending on symbol, broker digits, spread, volatility and trading style.

Related products



You may also find these useful tools:

WaveTrend Clarity Pro: Momentum oscillator for wave-style momentum reading.

Support Resistance Break Zones PRO: Support and resistance zone tool for breakout, retest and fakeout context.

Gold Trade Manager PRO: Manual trade management tool with SL/TP, break-even, partial close and control features.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5: Risk and position sizing utility using ATR-based logic.

Gold One Click Trader MT5: Manual execution panel for faster chart-based order control.

Important notes



MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not:

Open trades

Close trades

Manage positions

Guarantee profitable signals

Replace risk management

Provide financial advice

If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Trading financial markets involves risk. This indicator provides technical information about MACD momentum and multi-timeframe context. It should be tested in a demo environment before live use.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for serious XAUUSD traders, shaped by 8 years of developing and trading real systems to help traders identify clearer setups, manage risk with greater confidence and execute with more discipline.