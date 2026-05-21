MACD Ultimate MTF PRO
- 指标
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Hoai Nam Trinh
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
MACD Ultimate MTF PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who use MACD but want more context than a simple crossover.
A common issue with the standard MACD is that a crossover may look clear, while momentum is still weak, the histogram is fading, or higher timeframes are not aligned. This can happen often on XAUUSD, M5/M15 charts, and other fast-moving symbols.
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Current price: $69 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119. Next price: $79.
Complete Buyer Kit: 42 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.
MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.
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This Pro version keeps the classic MACD structure and adds a practical decision-support layer with multi-timeframe confirmation, Smart Score, dashboard status, alerts, chart arrows, and EA/iCustom friendly buffers.
What the indicator does
The indicator displays and evaluates:
- MACD line and Signal line
- 4-state MACD histogram
- Bullish and bearish crossover points
- Histogram expansion and fading
- Zero-line context
- Multi-timeframe MACD alignment
- Smart Score from 0 to 100
- Optional chart arrows
- Compact dashboard on the main chart
- Alert conditions for selected MACD events
The goal is not prediction. The goal is to make MACD momentum easier to read.
Core logic
MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is based on the classic MACD model:
- Fast EMA
- Slow EMA
- Signal line
- MACD histogram
The Pro layer adds:
- Histogram state classification
- MACD versus Signal direction
- Zero-line reading
- Histogram strength filter
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Smart Score classification
- Closed-bar alert option
- Filtering for mixed or conflicting conditions
The Smart Score helps classify the current condition into:
- Weak
- Normal
- Strong
- Very Strong
This helps avoid treating every MACD crossover as the same quality signal.
Multi-timeframe confirmation
The dashboard can show MACD status from selected timeframes, such as:
- M15
- H1
- H4
This is useful when trading lower timeframes but still needing broader market context.
For example, a bullish MACD cross on M5 may look good, but if H1 or H4 is still bearish, the condition may be mixed rather than strong.
The MTF module is used as a context filter. It does not force entries.
Dashboard
The indicator includes a compact dashboard on the main chart showing:
- Selected timeframe
- MACD condition
- Histogram state
- Zero-line context
- MTF agreement
- Smart Score
- Timeframe summary
The panel is placed on the left side by default and is designed to stay readable without covering too much price action.
Chart arrows and alerts
Optional chart arrows can be shown when selected conditions are met.
Arrow and alert conditions can be filtered by:
- Minimum Smart Score
- MTF confirmation
- Mixed-condition filter
- Closed-bar logic
Supported alert options include:
- Popup alert
- Sound alert
- Push notification
- Email alert
Alert cooldown settings are included to reduce repeated notifications.
EA and iCustom usage
The indicator includes additional buffers for advanced users and EA developers.
Buffers can help read:
- Qualified buy signal
- Qualified sell signal
- Smart Score
- MACD state
- Histogram phase
- MTF confirmation state
Users should test all buffer behavior carefully before using it in any automated workflow.
Typical use cases
MACD Ultimate MTF Pro can be useful for:
- XAUUSD M5/M15 intraday analysis
- Checking whether a MACD cross has enough momentum
- Avoiding weak or mixed MACD conditions
- Confirming lower timeframe signals with H1/H4 context
- Combining MACD momentum with support and resistance tools
- Using dashboard status instead of reading every MACD detail manually
Platform compatibility
Platform:
- MetaTrader 5
Works on:
- Gold/XAUUSD
- Forex pairs
- Indices
- Other broker-supported symbols
Recommended timeframes:
- M5/M15 for intraday reading
- M30/H1 for broader momentum context
- H4 for higher timeframe confirmation
Default settings are practical for XAUUSD, but users should adjust parameters depending on symbol, broker digits, spread, volatility and trading style.
Related products
You may also find these useful tools:
WaveTrend Clarity Pro: Momentum oscillator for wave-style momentum reading.
Support Resistance Break Zones PRO: Support and resistance zone tool for breakout, retest and fakeout context.
Gold Trade Manager PRO: Manual trade management tool with SL/TP, break-even, partial close and control features.
Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5: Risk and position sizing utility using ATR-based logic.
Gold One Click Trader MT5: Manual execution panel for faster chart-based order control.
Important notes
MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
It does not:
- Open trades
- Close trades
- Manage positions
- Guarantee profitable signals
- Replace risk management
- Provide financial advice
If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.
A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009
Trading financial markets involves risk. This indicator provides technical information about MACD momentum and multi-timeframe context. It should be tested in a demo environment before live use.
Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?
Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.
→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930
You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.