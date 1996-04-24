HiddenEdge RSI — The divergences other traders miss. The edge you don't.

HiddenEdge RSI is a professional multi-timeframe RSI divergence scanner that finds what manual chart-reading misses — regular reversal divergence AND hidden continuation divergence — across six timeframes simultaneously, and puts it all in front of you on one clean dashboard.

Most traders only check divergence on the chart they happen to be looking at. That means they catch maybe one timeframe's worth of signal, while the higher-timeframe divergence that actually confirms the trade is sitting unseen on H4 or Daily. HiddenEdge RSI closes that gap. It runs a continuous background scan on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 — fully toggleable — so you always know which timeframes agree with each other before you commit capital.

Two divergence types, not one. Most divergence tools on the market only flag the "textbook" regular divergence (price makes a new high/low, RSI doesn't confirm it) — useful for spotting exhaustion and potential reversals. HiddenEdge RSI also detects hidden divergence, the continuation signal that price is still respecting the dominant trend even though momentum looks like it's pulling back. This is the divergence type most retail tools skip entirely, and it's often the more reliable of the two in trending markets. Both regular and hidden divergence are detected independently for bullish and bearish setups, giving you four distinct signal types per timeframe.

Built on real pivot structure, not noisy crossovers. The engine identifies genuine swing highs and swing lows using a configurable left/right bar window, then compares the two most recent qualifying pivots on both price and RSI. You control the minimum and maximum bar spacing between compared pivots, so you can tune the scanner from fast scalping sensitivity to slower, higher-conviction swing setups without touching a single line of code — it's all in the inputs.

The dashboard is the centerpiece. Instead of digging through alert logs or flipping chart-to-chart, HiddenEdge RSI renders a live matrix directly on your chart: one row per active timeframe, one column per signal type (Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, Hidden Bearish). Each cell lights up in a distinct color the moment a divergence is confirmed and returns to neutral gray when there's nothing active. At a glance, you can see whether M15 and H4 are agreeing on a bullish setup, or whether only one timeframe is flashing while the rest disagree — exactly the kind of confluence read that separates a high-probability trade from a coin flip.

Alerts that respect your attention. When a new divergence is confirmed on a closed bar, HiddenEdge RSI can fire a popup alert, a mobile push notification, an email, and a sound — any combination you choose. Every alert is tied to the specific pivot that confirmed it, so you get exactly one notification per genuine new signal. No repeated pings every tick, no spam re-alerting on a divergence that's still technically "active" from ten bars ago.

Fully self-contained, no external dependencies. HiddenEdge RSI runs entirely on native MT5 RSI and price data — no DLLs, no external services, nothing to configure outside the indicator itself. It works on any symbol your broker offers: Forex majors and crosses, Gold and metals, indices, and crypto CFDs, on any account type.

Who this is for:

Swing traders who trade reversals and want confirmation across multiple timeframes before entering

Trend traders who want to catch continuation entries using hidden divergence instead of exiting trends too early

Multi-timeframe traders tired of manually checking RSI on six different chart windows

Anyone who wants divergence alerts delivered straight to their phone instead of babysitting charts all day

What you get in the box:

Full RSI configuration (period, applied price, OB/OS levels)

Six independently toggleable timeframes (M5 through D1)

Adjustable pivot sensitivity and spacing controls

Independent on/off switches for all four divergence types

Complete alert stack: popup, push, email, sound (custom sound file supported)

A fully restyleable dashboard — corner, offset, font, and every color in the matrix is under your control

HiddenEdge RSI doesn't just tell you a divergence happened. It tells you which timeframes agree, which type of divergence it is, and it tells you the moment it's confirmed — so the edge is in your hands before the move is already over.