MACD Enhanced Buy Sel

This advanced MACD indicator retains the basic functions of the standard MACD while offering several additional features:

  1. Histogram Coloring: The histogram uses four different colors to clearly show increases and decreases. Light green for increasing positive values, gray for decreasing positive values, red for decreasing negative values, and orange for increasing negative values.

  2. Signal Line Crossover Arrows: Displays arrows for buy-sell signals at points where the MACD line crosses the signal line. Blue arrows indicate buy signals, red arrows indicate sell signals.

  3. Histogram Change Arrows: Draws arrows showing trend changes where the histogram transitions from positive to negative or vice versa.

  4. Divergence Detection: Detects divergences between price and MACD. This helps predict potential trend reversals in advance.

  5. Overbought/Oversold Levels: Marks overbought or oversold conditions at user-defined levels.

  6. Trend Line: Uses EMA (Exponential Moving Average) to show long-term trend.

  7. Volatility Indicator: Measures market volatility based on changes in MACD values.

  8. Signal Strength Indicator: Measures signal strength by comparing the difference between MACD and signal line to volatility. Strong signals are shown in green, moderate signals in yellow, and weak signals in red.

  9. Zero Line: Shows the zero level of MACD, helping to determine trend changes.

  10. Alerts and Notifications: Sends alerts and notifications to the user when significant signals occur.

This indicator produces more active and sensitive signals, especially on 5-minute charts. When all these features come together, much more comprehensive and filtered signals are obtained compared to the standard MACD. The indicator can be used on different timeframes and all currency pairs, but gives the best results on short-term charts.

The indicator combines multiple analysis methods such as trend following, momentum measurement, divergence detection, and identification of overbought/oversold conditions. This allows for comprehensive technical analysis through a single indicator. Additionally, color coding and arrow markers enable quick and easy interpretation of signals.

In conclusion, this enhanced MACD indicator can be a valuable tool for both novice and experienced investors. While maintaining the reliability of the standard MACD, it offers more detailed and sensitive analysis with its additional features.



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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Macd Kolay Al Sat
Hasan Mecit
Indicators
Certainly. Here's the explanation in English: This program is a custom indicator that calculates the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and shows the crossovers between the MACD and Signal lines. Here are the main functions of the program: MACD Calculation: Calculates the difference between the Fast EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and Slow EMA. This difference forms the MACD line. Signal Line Calculation: Creates the Signal line by taking a simple moving average (SMA) of the MACD valu
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