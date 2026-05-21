Spready PropEdge MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 May 2026
- Activations: 10
This forex robot is designed to follow all critical conditions of a Prop Firm, which is safest way for trading. This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot . If there is a 1M trend then EA will place an order at the beginning of the trend based on Algorithm. This version is preliminary release with signal strength only 20%, updated version will be 100% signal strength compared with this version.
R&D is going on for next update; updated version will be release continuously with more trading functionality, mainly more strategy will be added.Update is free.
Live Account: High risk, 100$ or 10% risk/profit per trade of 1000$ Starting balance [FxBlue]
Login this account only to get an idea how it trades, Also check EA name with version number
This account was a trial to check how long it takes to get 100% profit if market condition is suitable
100% profit within 5 trading days (Perfectly suitable for Prop Trading)
MT5 Server : FBS-Demo
Login : 106247482
Password : ForxAnalytics@2026
Exclusive Feature:
- Trades 28 forex pairs from 1 chart
- RISK : REWARD = 1:1 Per Trade
- Trend following EA (trend is friend for trading)
- Only 1 trade at a time for each pair
- Plug-N-Play : No optimization required, No set file required
- Every trade has SL and TP which some Prop firm requires
- Order closes based on hidden stop loss to avoid manipulation by broker
- Hard Stop Loss if hidden stop loss misses
- Daily and Account level Max Drawdown/Profit settings available for safety
- It follows Consistency rules according to Prop firm because all trades has same SL and TP amount
- Built in Spread control, no trade if the spread is too high
- New trade only between 2:00-22:00 everyday and all trade closes at 23:30 (broker server time)
- If News filter is enabled the following will happen;
- It will not open any new trade before 25 minute of Major news
- It will not open any new trade after 5 minute of Major news
- It will close all open trade before 5 minute of Major news
- If you want to activate news filter then you have to add the following link as WebRequest
- https://www.forxanalytics.com/calendar/
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Averaging
- No Hedging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Pairs : 1-28 Pairs (user can choose how many pairs, by default it is 28)
- Timeframe: M1
- Minimum trade risk per order : 5$
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher for small initial balance (1:500 or higher is recommended)
- Recommended Initial Balance : 50$ for 1 pair (200$ for all 28 pairs)
- Type of account: Any type but Standard account is recommended (without any commission)
- Recommended Forex broker which server time is UTC/GMT +2-3 (most MT4/MT5 server time is UTC+2)
Open EURUSD 1M chart and connect the EA. No need to change anything. after 1 week trading then update other information.
About Back Test:
Back test result is mostly applicable if the EA is a grid and martingale but this EA is trend following. You can do the back test to get an idea how the EA works; follow the detail process from User Manual.
Honest opinion :
Current version can only make profit if there is trending market otherwise it does profit and loss; but it will not wipe out your account suddenly. I would recommend rent it and check how it works and grow your confidence about this EA. updated version will be significantly better.
About EA Price: