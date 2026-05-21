Spready PropEdge MT4

This forex robot is designed to follow all critical conditions of a Prop Firm, which is safest way for trading. This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot .  If there is a 1M trend then EA will place an order at the beginning  of the trend based on Algorithm. This version is preliminary release with signal strength only 20%, updated version will be 100% signal strength compared with this version.

R&D is going on for next update; updated version will be release continuously with more trading functionality, mainly more strategy will be added.Update is free.


Live  Account: High risk, 100$ or 10% risk/profit per trade of 1000$ Starting balance [FxBlue]

Login this account only to get an idea how it trades, Also check EA name with version number 

This account was a trial to check how long it takes to get 100% profit if market condition is suitable 


100% profit within 5 trading days (Perfectly suitable for Prop Trading)

MT5 Server : FBS-Demo

Login : 106247482 

Password : ForxAnalytics@2026



Exclusive Feature:

  • Trades 28 forex pairs from 1 chart
  • RISK : REWARD = 1:1 Per Trade
 
Standard Features :
  • Trend following EA (trend is friend for trading)
  • Only 1 trade at a time for each pair
  • Plug-N-Play : No optimization required, No set file required
  • Every trade has SL and TP which some Prop firm requires
  • Order closes based on hidden stop loss to avoid manipulation by broker
  • Hard Stop Loss if hidden stop loss misses
  • Daily and Account level Max Drawdown/Profit settings available for safety
  • It follows Consistency rules according to Prop firm because all trades has same SL and TP amount
  • Built in Spread control, no trade if the spread is too high
  • New trade only between 2:00-22:00 everyday and all trade closes at 23:30 (broker server time)
  
News Features (Optional):
  • If News filter is enabled the following will happen;
  • It will not open any new trade before 25 minute of Major news
  • It will not open any new trade after 5 minute of Major news
  • It will close all open trade before 5 minute of Major news
  • If you want to activate news filter then you have to add the following link as WebRequest 
  • https://www.forxanalytics.com/calendar/

The following dangerous methods are not a part of this EA:
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No Averaging
  • No Hedging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
 
Information:
  • Pairs : 1-28 Pairs (user can choose how many pairs, by default it is 28)
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum trade risk per order : 5$
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher for small initial balance (1:500 or higher is recommended)
  • Recommended Initial Balance : 50$ for 1 pair (200$ for all 28 pairs)
  • Type of account: Any type but Standard account is recommended (without any commission)
  • Recommended Forex broker which server time is UTC/GMT +2-3 (most MT4/MT5 server time is UTC+2)

How to Start the EA:

Open EURUSD 1M chart and connect the EA. No need to change anything. after 1 week trading then update other information.


About Back Test:

Back test result is mostly applicable if the EA is a grid and martingale but this EA is trend following. You can do the back test to get an idea how the EA works; follow the detail process from User Manual.


Honest opinion :

Current version can only make profit if there is trending market otherwise it does profit and loss; but it will not wipe out your account suddenly. I would recommend rent it and check how it works and grow your confidence about this EA. updated version will be significantly better.


About EA Price:

Current Buying price is 499$, If you are interested to buy this EA then contact with me but you must have to rent it first. This EA is planned to be updated continuously and you can download free from this website, so it is worth to buy it now with this cheap price. There will be multi strategy + multi period integrated with this EA in future versions; which means, 1 EA will be combined with several EA. After updating then buying price might be available for all which could be very expensive.


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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Spready PropEdge MT5
Mohammed Azizul Huq
2 (1)
Experts
This forex robot is designed to follow all critical conditions of a Prop Firm, which is safest way for trading. This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot .  If there is a 1M trend then EA will place an order at the beginning  of the trend based on Algorithm. This version is preliminary release with signal strength only 20%, updated version will be 100% signal strength compared with this version. R&D is going on for next update; updated version will be release continuously with more trading functiona
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