Spready PropEdge MT4

This forex robot is designed to follow all critical conditions of a Prop Firm, which is safest way for trading. This is a Multi Currency Forex Robot . If there is a 1M trend then EA will place an order at the beginning of the trend based on Algorithm. This version is preliminary release with signal strength only 20%, updated version will be 100% signal strength compared with this version.

R&D is going on for next update; updated version will be release continuously with more trading functionality, mainly more strategy will be added.Update is free.





Live Account: High risk, 100$ or 10% risk/profit per trade of 1000$ Starting balance [FxBlue] Login this account only to get an idea how it trades, Also check EA name with version number This account was a trial to check how long it takes to get 100% profit if market condition is suitable

100% profit within 5 trading days (Perfectly suitable for Prop Trading) MT5 Server : FBS-Demo Login : 106247482 Password : ForxAnalytics@2026







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