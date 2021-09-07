Sykes Scalping Machine

Sykes Scalping Machine

 

This EA was inspired from nononsenseforex, using a number of well known high probability entry and exit positions using Kijun-sen Breakouts.

Sykes Scalping Machine EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform.
The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kijun-sen breakouts and confluence of mathematical price calculations.
This Forex Robot has excellent performance that is designed particularly for the AUD/JPY pair on a M5 timeframe.

Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Martingale System, using averaging. But unlike other EA, Sykes Scalping Machine EA  uses an accurate entry into the market. The robots pay a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the expected direction. This is done by increasing the lot size after each positions.

Trading Conditions

  • Metatrader 4
  • Currency pair: AUD/JPY
  • Time Frame: M5
  • Recommended account size:$5000

Input:

Lot Size:0.01 (default)





















































































































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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
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Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Shaun Ang Pherng Sheng
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This EA uses Ichimoku Indicator using a number of well known high probability entry positions using Kumo Breakouts. Golden Ichimoku EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform. The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kumo breakouts and the Ichomoku cloud's future. This Forex Robot has excellent performance that is designed particularly for the XAU/U
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Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2021.09.10 14:51 
 

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