This EA was inspired from nononsenseforex, using a number of well known high probability entry and exit positions using Kijun-sen Breakouts.

Sykes Scalping Machine EA is a smart and fully automated Forex Expert Advisor for the Metatrader 4 trading platform.

The system tests the hypothesis of price fluctuations and provides the output related to the previous trends and processes the market using Kijun-sen breakouts and confluence of mathematical price calculations.

This Forex Robot has excellent performance that is designed particularly for the AUD/JPY pair on a M5 timeframe.

Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Martingale System, using averaging. But unlike other EA, Sykes Scalping Machine EA uses an accurate entry into the market. The robots pay a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the expected direction. This is done by increasing the lot size after each positions.

Trading Conditions

Metatrader 4

Currency pair: AUD/JPY

Time Frame: M5

Recommended account size:$5000

Input:

Lot Size:0.01 (default)







