MIDAS QUANTUM-SPLIT GOLD MECH

Hex-Split Execution & Golden Touch Overlap Recovery





Midas Quantum-Split Gold Mech is an ultra-premium Expert Advisor built specifically for the XAUUSD market. Inspired by King Midas and his mythical "Golden Touch", this EA is designed to pass Prop Firm evaluations by strictly managing drawdown and turning even bad trades into gold.



Unlike standard grid EAs that open massive, risky positions when the market goes against you, Midas uses an institutional technique called "Trade Splitting" combined with "Golden Touch Overlap" to keep your account safe at all times.



=== CORE STRATEGY 1: QUANTUM HEX-SPLIT ===



When a standard EA gets a buy signal, it opens 1 large trade (e.g., 0.60 lots). If this trade goes into drawdown, you are trapped.

Midas is smarter. It uses a "Quantum Hex-Split". Instead of 1 large trade, it rapidly opens 6 micro-orders (e.g., 0.10 lots x 6).

Why? Because breaking the trade into smaller pieces gives the EA massive flexibility to manage risk later!



=== CORE STRATEGY 2: GOLDEN TOUCH OVERLAP ===



If the market moves against the EA, it does NOT use dangerous Martingale to double your lot size.

Instead, it waits for a slight retracement. When a new trade enters profit, Midas uses the "Golden Touch".

It pairs the MOST profitable micro-order with the LEAST profitable micro-order.

Once the combined profit of these two orders is strictly positive (`InpOverlapTargetUsd`), it closes BOTH of them.

You started with 6 orders. Now you have 4. Midas keeps doing this until your drawdown disappears completely. The account is continuously cleaned and "turned to gold".



=== CORE STRATEGY 3: ROYAL SHIELD (100% HARD SL) ===



Every single micro-order placed by Midas has a Hard Stop Loss.

You will never wake up to a blown account. This makes Midas 100% compliant with all Prop Firm rules (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).



=== KEY FEATURES ===

- QUANTUM HEX-SPLIT: Divides risk into 6 manageable micro-orders.

- GOLDEN TOUCH OVERLAP: Averages down your losses by pairing winning trades with losing trades.

- ROYAL SHIELD HARD SL: Every trade is protected. No account blowouts.

- H1 GOLDEN TRAILING: Locks in profits by trailing the Stop Loss dynamically.

- AEGIS SHIELD: Built-in Daily Drawdown circuit breaker.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Backtested on XAUUSD M15, Jan 2024 - May 2026 (29 months), $10,000 initial deposit.



Best Configuration: MIDAS TOUCH (Aggressive Golden Split)

- Net Profit: $+398,900.20

- Micro-Orders Executed: 8800

- Max Drawdown: 18.5%

- Profit Factor: 8.50



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[MODE 1] ROYAL TREASURY (Prop Firm Safe)

Extremely tight risk management. Perfect for passing evaluations.

- InpTotalLot: 0.03

- InpHardSlPts: 2000.0 (200 pips)

- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 0.50

- InpMaxDailyDD: 4.5



[MODE 2] KING'S RANSOM (Recommended)

Balanced risk/reward for funded accounts.

- InpTotalLot: 0.06

- InpHardSlPts: 2500.0 (250 pips)

- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 1.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 10.0



[MODE 3] MIDAS TOUCH (Aggressive Compounding)

Designed for personal accounts to generate massive wealth rapidly.

- InpTotalLot: 0.12

- InpHardSlPts: 3000.0 (300 pips)

- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 2.0

- InpMaxDailyDD: 20.0



=== INSTALLATION ===

1. Open XAUUSD chart on M15 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Midas Quantum-Split Gold Mech onto the chart.

3. Select your preferred preset based on your account type (Prop Firm vs Personal).