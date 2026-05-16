Midas Quantum Split Gold Mech

 MIDAS QUANTUM-SPLIT GOLD MECH AI 
 Hex-Split Execution & Golden Touch Overlap Recovery

Midas Quantum-Split Gold Mech  is an ultra-premium Expert Advisor built specifically for the XAUUSD market. Inspired by King Midas and his mythical "Golden Touch", this EA is designed to pass Prop Firm evaluations by strictly managing drawdown and turning even bad trades into gold.

Unlike standard grid EAs that open massive, risky positions when the market goes against you, Midas uses an institutional technique called "Trade Splitting" combined with "Golden Touch Overlap" to keep your account safe at all times.

- Built-in Dropdown Presets: Say goodbye to clunky .set files! You can now select all 4 God-Tier modes (plus a Custom mode) directly from a sleek dropdown menu in the EA Inputs. It automatically configures all internal risk and money management parameters for you.
- Full Strategy Tester Unlocked: Removed the legacy MQL5-validation dummy script. You can now perform 100% accurate and deep backtesting directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester using real Hex-Split logic.
- 4th God-Tier Preset Added: Added a dedicated setup (Mode 4) for traders with Micro/Cent accounts or low capital (under $100).
- God-Tier Defaults: The default configuration baked right into the EA has been upgraded to match the "KING'S RANSOM"- preset out-of-the-box (Balanced Risk, 10% Daily DD limit). You can now attach it and run it immediately!
- Universal Broker Compatibility: Intelligently auto-normalizes Point scales. Now natively supports 2-digit Gold symbols (e.g., XM's GOLD) without requiring manual math adjustments to Stop Loss inputs.
- Enhanced HUD Engine: The Heads-Up Display has been realigned (Left-Upper) to prevent UI cutoff on smaller screens and non-standard resolutions, giving a clean and unobstructed view of the EA's performance.

=== CORE STRATEGY 1: QUANTUM HEX-SPLIT ===

When a standard EA gets a buy signal, it opens 1 large trade (e.g., 0.60 lots). If this trade goes into drawdown, you are trapped.
Midas is smarter. It uses a "Quantum Hex-Split". Instead of 1 large trade, it rapidly opens 6 micro-orders (e.g., 0.10 lots x 6). 
Why? Because breaking the trade into smaller pieces gives the EA massive flexibility to manage risk later!

=== CORE STRATEGY 2: GOLDEN TOUCH OVERLAP ===

If the market moves against the EA, it does NOT use dangerous Martingale to double your lot size.
Instead, it waits for a slight retracement. When a new trade enters profit, Midas uses the "Golden Touch". 
It pairs the MOST profitable micro-order with the LEAST profitable micro-order. 
Once the combined profit of these two orders is strictly positive (InpOverlapTargetUsd), it closes BOTH of them. 
You started with 6 orders. Now you have 4. Midas keeps doing this until your drawdown disappears completely. The account is continuously cleaned and "turned to gold".

=== CORE STRATEGY 3: ROYAL SHIELD (100% HARD SL) ===

Every single micro-order placed by Midas has a Hard Stop Loss. 
You will never wake up to a blown account. This makes Midas Fully compliant with all Prop Firm rules (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.). 

=== KEY FEATURES ===
- QUANTUM HEX-SPLIT: Divides risk into 6 manageable micro-orders.
- GOLDEN TOUCH OVERLAP: Averages down your losses by pairing winning trades with losing trades.
- ROYAL SHIELD HARD SL: Every trade is protected. No account blowouts.
- H1 GOLDEN TRAILING: Locks in profits by trailing the Stop Loss dynamically.
- AEGIS SHIELD: Built-in Daily Drawdown circuit breaker.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Backtested on XAUUSD M15, Jan 2024 - May 2026 (29 months), $10,000 initial deposit.

Best Configuration: MIDAS TOUCH (Aggressive Golden Split)
- Micro-Orders Executed: 8800
- Max Drawdown: 18.5%
- Profit Factor: 8.50

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[MODE 1] ROYAL TREASURY (Prop Firm Safe)
Extremely tight risk management. Perfect for passing evaluations.
- InpTotalLot: 0.03
- InpHardSlPts: 2000.0 (200 pips)
- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 0.50
- InpMaxDailyDD: 4.5

[MODE 2] KING'S RANSOM (Recommended)
Balanced risk/reward for funded accounts.
- InpTotalLot: 0.06
- InpHardSlPts: 2500.0 (250 pips)
- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 1.0
- InpMaxDailyDD: 10.0

[MODE 3] MIDAS TOUCH (Aggressive Compounding)
Designed for personal accounts to generate massive wealth rapidly.
- InpTotalLot: 0.12
- InpHardSlPts: 3000.0 (300 pips)
- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 2.0
- InpMaxDailyDD: 20.0

[MODE 4] BRONZE CENTURION (Low Capital < $100)
Designed for Micro/Cent accounts or very small capital to survive high volatility.
- InpTotalLot: 0.02
- InpHardSlPts: 1500.0 (150 pips)
- InpOverlapTargetUsd: 0.20
- InpMaxDailyDD: 30.0

=== INSTALLATION ===
1. Open XAUUSD chart on M15 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop Midas Quantum-Split Gold Mech onto the chart.
3. Select your preferred preset based on your account type (Prop Firm vs Personal).
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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