A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points.

- Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD

- Recommended Risk - 40

- Time Frame - 1M

- Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended.

- It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience.

- It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms.


Settings : 

  • Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair and 20 for 4 digit pair(Pair in points = 10, Pair in pips = 20))
  • MagicNumber = XXXX (use different magic number for different pair/timeframe)
  • TradeComment = XXXXXXXX (Optional= you can leave it blank as well as your desired comment, it will appear in the comment in every trade)
  • MinLots = 0.01(your desired minimum lot value)
  • MaxLots = 100(your desired max lot value)
  • Risk = 50(Risk per trade according to available margin)
  • FixedLots = 0.1(fixed lot size per trade works if UseMM is set to false)
  • UseMM = true(Calculate trade lot size as per RISK and balance automatically)
  • MaxSpreadPlusCommission = XX(allowed Max spread in points)


Maxgio2019EA 2019.10.11 16:23 
 

Un expert veramente notevole, funziona su conto reale come su back test, capace di performance straordinarie, e Piyush Rai oltre ad essere un programmatore eccellente è una persona davvero formidabile, ha offerto un supporto da 10 stelle, brave persone così non ce ne sono tante!! Notare che il broker FBS è quello che ha dato i risultati eccellenti, gli altri che ho provato hanno distrutto i conti per via di slippage imprevedibili, Piyush Rai saprà ben consigliarvi se vi affidate a lui!

