A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points.

- Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD

- Recommended Risk - 40

- Time Frame - 1M

- Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended.

- It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience.

- It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms.





Settings :

Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair and 20 for 4 digit pair(Pair in points = 10, Pair in pips = 20))

MagicNumber = XXXX (use different magic number for different pair/timeframe)

TradeComment = XXXXXXXX (Optional= you can leave it blank as well as your desired comment, it will appear in the comment in every trade)

MinLots = 0.01(your desired minimum lot value)

MaxLots = 100(your desired max lot value)

Risk = 50(Risk per trade according to available margin)

FixedLots = 0.1(fixed lot size per trade works if UseMM is set to false)

UseMM = true(Calculate trade lot size as per RISK and balance automatically)

MaxSpreadPlusCommission = XX(allowed Max spread in points)



