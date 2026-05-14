Live Risk Dashboard MT5
- Utilities
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Sindhu BairavimWelcome to PipModo 👋
I’m a Technical Architect with 14+ years of experience building reliable, high-quality software solutions. I bring the same precision, structure, and problem-solving approach to developing MQL4 and MQL5 indicators, Expert Advisors, and trading utilities.
- Version: 1.0
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 5. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions.
Instead of repeatedly checking different MT5 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact dashboard.
The dashboard provides a real-time overview of:
- Balance, equity, and free margin
- Today's profit or loss
- Floating profit or loss
- Average winning trade
- Daily drawdown usage
- Total drawdown usage
- Remaining drawdown allowance
- Open trades and total lot size
- Swap and commission
Clear progress bars make it easier to understand how much of your daily and total drawdown limits has been used.
Emergency Exit Protection
When risk becomes too high, the built-in Emergency Exit button allows you to close positions quickly. Confirmation protection helps reduce the chance of accidental activation.
Key Features
- Real-time balance, equity, and free-margin display
- Today, floating, and average-winner P/L statistics
- Daily drawdown limit, usage percentage, remaining amount, and progress bar
- Total drawdown usage and remaining allowance
- Open-trade and total-lot summary
- Swap and commission monitoring
- Emergency Exit button with confirmation
- Minimize and maximize panel controls
- Compact premium-style chart HUD
- Clean, simple, and easy-to-read layout
- Compatible with any MT5-supported trading symbol
Suitable For
- Prop firm challenge accounts
- Funded trading accounts
- Personal trading accounts
- Forex pairs
- Gold and other metals
- Indices and CFDs
- Multi-symbol trading workflows
Pair It with Peak Pips MT5
Live Risk Dashboard works effectively as a standalone utility, but it can be especially useful alongside Peak Pips MT5.
Because Peak Pips MT5 scans multiple markets and can identify several opportunities, keeping track of your combined account exposure becomes essential. Use Live Risk Dashboard to monitor multi-symbol positions, protect floating gains, and remain aware of your drawdown limits.
Explore Peak Pips MT5:
MT4 Version
Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is available to download from here.
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Important
Live Risk Dashboard MT5 is a monitoring and account-management utility EA. It is not an automated trading strategy and does not generate buy or sell signals.
It is designed to help you trade with greater awareness, control, and discipline, while keeping your essential account information visible directly on the chart.