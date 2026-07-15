Peak Pips MT4

Peak Pips MT4

Zero-Repainting Trend Signals, Peak-Pips Tracking and Multi-Timeframe Scanning

Peak Pips MT4 is a powerful trend-analysis indicator designed to help traders identify fresh BUY and SELL opportunities for scalping, intraday and swing trading, all from one chart.

Backed by 23 years of testing with Dukascopy 100% tick data, the indicator combines a protected signal algorithm, confirmed zero-repainting signals, live peak-pips tracking and a built-in multi-timeframe scanner in one trader-friendly workspace.

Instead of switching constantly between charts, traders can monitor directional conditions, review signal performance and track favorable price movement more efficiently.

More Than an Arrow Indicator

Peak Pips MT4 is designed to filter noisy market movement and highlight stronger trend conditions rather than filling the chart with random arrows.

Its private signal engine focuses on producing qualified signals while keeping the core strategy logic fixed and protected.

Use it with your preferred:

  • Symbols
  • Trading sessions
  • Timeframes
  • Alert settings
  • Scalping, intraday or swing-trading approach

The indicator does not force one trading style.

Qualified BUY and SELL Signals

Peak Pips MT4 displays clear BUY and SELL signals when its internal conditions are confirmed.

The zero-repainting design helps traders review chart signals with greater consistency, while the visual labels and alerts make new opportunities easier to notice.

Signals can be used as part of your own trading plan, confirmation process and risk-management rules.

Live Peak-Pips Tracking

One of the indicator's main strengths is its Peak Pips Tracker, which measures how far price moves in favor of each signal.

It helps you evaluate:

  • Current signal movement
  • Maximum favorable movement
  • Live peak-pips gain
  • Historical signal performance
  • Average peak-pips gain
  • Overall movement captured by previous signals

This provides a clearer view of signal behavior than a basic entry arrow alone.

Multi-Timeframe Signal Scanner

Monitor multiple selected symbols and timeframes from one chart.

The scanner displays:

  • BUY, SELL or WAIT status
  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Signal time
  • Live peak-pips movement
  • Current directional condition

This can reduce unnecessary chart switching and help traders review several markets more efficiently.

Three Integrated Performance Panels

  1. Live Performance Dashboard: Displays the current chart signal, signal time, live peak-pips gain, overall peak-pips gain, average gain and total BUY and SELL signals.
  2. Historical Performance Dashboard: Shows historical peak-pips performance, average movement, total BUY and SELL signals and the selected analysis period.
  3. Multi-Timeframe Scanner: Tracks selected markets and presents their current signal status, timeframe, signal time and peak-pips progress in one organized panel.

Markets and Timeframes

Peak Pips MT4 can be used across broker-supported instruments, including:

  • Forex pairs
  • Gold and other metals
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs and additional MT4 symbols

Suitable trading styles include:

  • Scalping: M1, M5 and M15
  • Intraday trading: M15, M30 and H1
  • Swing trading: H1, H4 and D1
  • Trend following: M15 through D1 and higher
  • Short-term analysis: M5, M15, M30 and H1

The indicator supports M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 and higher timeframes.

Fast Chart Alerts

For the fastest chart-based alerts:

  1. Open the required symbol chart.
  2. Attach Peak Pips MT4.
  3. Set Enable Multi-TF Scanner Alerts to false.
  4. Set Chart Signal Alerts > Popup Alert to true.

Alert behavior can also be customized through popup, push, email and sound notification settings.

Flexible Settings

  • PeakPips Visuals: Adjust chart colors, fonts, labels and visual elements.
  • Premium Panels: Customize panel size, position and appearance.
  • Multi-Timeframe Scanner: Choose symbols, timeframes and scanning speed.
  • Strategy Tester: Use dedicated settings for smoother and lighter backtesting.
  • Scanner Alerts: Enable popup, push or email notifications for scanner updates.
  • Chart Signal Alerts: Configure popup, push and sound alerts for the active chart.
  • Protected Engine Settings: The core signal logic remains fixed and hidden to protect the indicator's internal system.

Best Suited For Traders Who Want

  • Clear BUY and SELL signals
  • Confirmed zero-repainting behavior
  • Less manual chart switching
  • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe monitoring
  • Live peak-pips tracking
  • Historical performance information
  • Customizable alerts and dashboards
  • A clean, organized MT4 trading workspace

Try the Free Demo

Use the free demo to test Peak Pips MT4 on your own symbols and timeframes. Review the signals, scanner, dashboards and peak-pips tracking before making your decision.

Screenshots and the demonstration video also show how the indicator presents live signals and performance information in real trading conditions.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo

Support

Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sindhubairavi/seller

Important Note

Peak Pips MT4 is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profits. Signals should be combined with personal analysis, suitable risk management and responsible trading decisions.

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Indicators
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT4 — Volume Divergence Indicator for Identifying Market Reversals BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is an MT4 indicator designed to identify bullish and bearish divergences between price action and On-Balance Volume (OBV). By comparing price movement with volume
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