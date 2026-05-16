Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA

Monitor your account risk clearly and trade within your limits

Live Risk Dashboard MT4 EA is a practical account-monitoring utility for MetaTrader 4. It displays your most important trading and risk information directly on the chart, helping remove the "math anxiety" of managing open positions.

Instead of repeatedly checking different MT4 windows or manually calculating floating profit, drawdown usage, and remaining limits, you can view everything in one clean, compact dashboard.

Stay Aware. Stay in Control.

The dashboard provides a real-time overview of:

Balance, equity, and free margin

Today's profit or loss

Floating profit or loss

Average winning trade

Daily drawdown usage

Total drawdown usage

Remaining drawdown allowance

Open trades and total lot size

Swap and commission

Clear progress bars make it easier to understand how much of your daily and total drawdown limits has been used.

Emergency Exit Protection

When risk becomes too high, the built-in Emergency Exit button allows you to close positions quickly. Confirmation protection helps reduce the chance of accidental activation.

Key Features

Real-time balance, equity, and free-margin display

Today, floating, and average-winner P/L statistics

Daily drawdown limit, usage percentage, remaining amount, and progress bar

Total drawdown usage and remaining allowance

Open-trade and total-lot summary

Swap and commission monitoring

Emergency Exit button with confirmation

Minimize and maximize panel controls

Compact premium-style chart HUD

Clean, simple, and easy-to-read layout

Compatible with any MT4-supported trading symbol

Suitable For

Prop firm challenge accounts

Funded trading accounts

Personal trading accounts

Forex pairs

Gold and other metals

Indices and CFDs

Multi-symbol trading workflows

Pair It with Peak Pips MT4

Live Risk Dashboard works effectively as a standalone utility, but it can be especially useful alongside Peak Pips MT4.

Because Peak Pips MT4 scans multiple markets and can identify several opportunities, keeping track of your combined account exposure becomes essential. Use Live Risk Dashboard to monitor multi-symbol positions, protect floating gains, and remain aware of your drawdown limits.

Explore Peak Pips MT4:

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

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