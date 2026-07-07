Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4

Wyckoff Phase Analysis, Trade Levels and Performance Statistics in One Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a structured market-analysis indicator that brings Wyckoff phase reading, setup bias, Entry/TP/SL levels, win-rate data, statistics and an equity curve into one clean MetaTrader 5 dashboard.

It is designed to help traders understand current market structure more clearly, reduce chart-reading confusion and plan trades with defined levels instead of relying on guesswork.

Turn Complex Wyckoff Analysis into Clear Visual Guidance

Wyckoff analysis is commonly used to study how larger market participants may be accumulating or distributing positions.

This indicator simplifies that process by analyzing price action, volume, candle spread, phase conditions and setup strength. The result is displayed through organized panels, chart levels, arrows and historical statistics.

At a glance, traders can review:

  • Current Wyckoff phase
  • Market bias
  • BUY or SELL setup
  • Signal time and price
  • Entry level
  • Three profit targets
  • Three stop-loss levels
  • Win-rate statistics
  • Profit factor
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Historical equity curve

Wyckoff Phase Detection

The indicator scans the chart and identifies the current market condition across the five main Wyckoff phases:

  • Phase A
  • Phase B
  • Phase C
  • Phase D
  • Phase E

It also evaluates different setup conditions, including:

  • Accumulation
  • Distribution
  • Build
  • Trap
  • Confirm
  • Breakout

Based on these conditions, the dashboard presents a clear BUY or SELL bias.

Entry, Take-Profit and Stop-Loss Planning

Every valid setup can display a complete trade-planning structure directly on the chart:

  • Entry
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • SL1
  • SL2
  • SL3

This makes it easier to understand where a setup begins, where partial profits may be considered and where the final protective level is located.

Two target-calculation methods are included, allowing traders to select the approach that better matches their symbol, timeframe and strategy.

Suggested Trade-Management Model

When a new valid signal appears, traders may use the following structured approach:

  • Open a new position based on the signal and personal confirmation
  • Use TP3 as the final profit objective
  • Use SL3 as the final stop-loss level
  • At TP1, close 40% of the position
  • At TP2, close 30% of the position
  • At TP3, close the remaining 30%
  • Close the full position if an opposite signal appears

This is a suggested management framework, not a guarantee of performance. Position sizing and risk should always be adapted to the trader's own account and strategy.

Historical Statistics Dashboard

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 includes a statistics panel to help traders evaluate how setups performed historically on the selected symbol and timeframe.

The panel can display:

  • Total signals
  • TP1 win rate
  • TP2 win rate
  • TP3 win rate
  • Profit factor
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Historical performance data

These statistics provide additional context before a trader decides whether a setup is suitable.

Equity Curve

The built-in equity curve offers a visual representation of historical performance.

Instead of reviewing numbers alone, traders can quickly observe whether previous setups produced stable, inconsistent or declining results on the selected market and timeframe.

Key Features

  • Wyckoff Phase A-E analysis
  • Accumulation and distribution structure reading
  • Clear BUY and SELL setup bias
  • Entry, TP1-TP3 and SL1-SL3 levels
  • Historical win-rate statistics
  • Profit-factor display
  • Risk-to-reward information
  • Built-in equity curve
  • Two target-calculation methods
  • Closed-bar signal mode
  • Clean and organized MT4 panels
  • Suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes
  • Visual operation on live charts and in Strategy Tester

Why Traders May Find It Useful

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 can help traders:

  • Save time during chart analysis
  • Follow a more structured decision process
  • Understand possible accumulation and distribution phases
  • Plan entries, exits and risk before placing a trade
  • Review historical setup behavior
  • Avoid entering without defined target and stop levels
  • Compare performance across symbols and timeframes

Practical Usage Guide

For a simple workflow:

  1. Wait for a valid signal.
  2. Review the current phase and setup bias.
  3. Check the Entry, TP and SL levels.
  4. Review the statistics panel and equity curve.
  5. Confirm the setup with your own trading rules.
  6. Use controlled position sizing.
  7. Consider partial profit-taking at TP1 and TP2.
  8. Close the trade if an opposite signal appears.
  9. Test each symbol and timeframe before live use.

Important Notice

Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT4 is a market-analysis and decision-support indicator.

It is not a profit guarantee, does not remove trading risk and should not be used blindly. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Traders should combine the indicator with personal analysis, disciplined money management and appropriate risk controls.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo
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