Session Clock MT4

Know Which Forex Session Is Active – Without Manual Time Calculations

Session Clock MT4 is a clean trading-time dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It displays the four major Forex market sessions – Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York – together with their opening times, closing times, live status, and the countdown to the next session.

Forex market activity changes throughout the day. Some periods are quiet, while others bring faster price movement and higher volatility. Session Clock MT4 helps traders understand the current market environment before entering a trade.

See the Trading Day at a Glance

The dashboard clearly shows:

Current local time

Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions

Session opening and closing times

Live session progress bars

Currently active session

Next session and countdown

Market open or closed status

ATR-based volatility level

Session-related currency-pair focus

Session timing adjustments, including daylight-saving changes, are handled automatically.

Light and Dark Themes

Choose the appearance that best matches your chart:

Light theme

Dark theme

Automatic theme selection

The premium-style panel is designed to remain clear, compact, and easy to read during daily trading.

Understand When the Market May Be More Active

Different sessions often attract attention to different groups of currencies:

Sydney and Tokyo: commonly relevant for AUD, NZD, and JPY pairs

London: commonly important for EUR and GBP pairs

New York: commonly important for USD pairs

London-New York overlap: may produce stronger activity and increased volatility

Session Clock MT4 helps traders compare the active market period with the symbols they are monitoring.

Key Features

Four major Forex sessions

Live session timeline

Current-session highlighting

Next-session countdown

Market open and closed status

ATR volatility information

Session-based pair focus

Automatic daylight-saving adjustments

Light, dark, and automatic themes

Expand and collapse controls

Clean premium dashboard

No manual session-time calculations

Practical Trading Workflow

Before placing a trade:

Check which session is active. Confirm whether the market is open. Review the countdown to the next session. Check the current volatility level. Compare your symbol with the active session. Use your own strategy to make the final trading decision.

This can help you avoid entering during unsuitable market hours and encourage more structured trade timing.

Useful For

Forex traders

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Session-based traders

News and volatility traders

Traders monitoring market overlaps

Anyone trading across different time zones

Important Notice

Session Clock MT4 is a market-time and trading-session information indicator. It does not generate BUY or SELL signals and does not predict market direction. Its purpose is to help traders understand when the market may be more active and whether the current session suits their trading strategy.

MT5 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 5? The MetaTrader 5 version of this indicator is available to download from here.

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