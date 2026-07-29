Ninja X3 MT5

Ninja X3 MT5 EA

Automated USDJPY Trading for M15

Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy

Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals.

Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates trade setups, confirms price action, and executes trades according to its preconfigured strategy, without requiring manual intervention.

Key Features

  • Designed for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe
  • Identifies potential trend-reversal signals
  • Fully automated trade entry and exit management
  • Confirms trend, setup quality, and price conditions before entry
  • Built-in take-profit and stop-loss logic
  • Preloaded recommended settings, no complex set-file configuration required
  • Unique Magic Number support for trade identification

Recommendations & Requirements

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Trading Strategy: Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy (No Grid, No Martingale)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot size.
  • Recommended Deposit: $300 to $500 for comfortable margin and safe trading.
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account.
  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.

Flexible Money Management

Ninja X3 MT5 EA includes multiple position-sizing options:

  • Auto Lot: Automatically calculates the lot size based on the configured account balance, base lot size, and reference deposit.
  • Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size selected by the trader.
  • Risk Per Trade: Calculates position size using a selected percentage of account balance or equity.

Configurable Inputs

  • Signal Profile (Recent Bars to Scan)
  • Stop Profile (Swing Lookback Bars)
  • Take Profit Mode (Standard / Strict Take Profit)
  • Stop Loss Mode (Standard / Strict Stop Loss)
  • Position Mode
  • Market Profiles
  • Use Fixed Lot Size
  • Fixed Lot Size
  • High Volume Filter
  • Trigger Engine
  • Risk Per Trade (%)
  • Enable Auto Lot
  • Lot Size for Each Balance Amount
  • Balance Amount
  • Unique EA ID / Magic Number
  • Show Panel
  • Maximum Allowed Spread
  • Slippage
  • Backtesting Inputs
  • Broker UTC Offset
  • Broker DST Shift

Ninja X3 MT5 EA offers a streamlined automated trading setup for traders who want structured entry confirmation, integrated risk controls, and flexible position sizing, all within MetaTrader 5.

MT4 Version

Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this expert advisor is coming soon.

Stay Updated

Join the MQL5 Channel for product updates and discounts:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/pipmodo 

Support

Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sindhubairavi/seller 

Important Notice

Risk Notice: Trading foreign exchange involves significant risk and may result in financial loss. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Historical or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk settings before trading with real funds.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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