Ninja X3 MT5
- Experts
-
Sindhu BairavimWelcome to PipModo 👋
I’m a Technical Architect with 14+ years of experience building reliable, high-quality software solutions. I bring the same precision, structure, and problem-solving approach to developing MQL4 and MQL5 indicators, Expert Advisors, and trading utilities.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Ninja X3 MT5 EA
Automated USDJPY Trading for M15
Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy
Ninja X3 MT5 EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for the USDJPY M15 timeframe. It evaluates trend direction, price behavior, and entry confirmation before opening a position, with built-in logic designed to identify potential trend-reversal signals.
Once activated, the EA handles all entry and exit decisions automatically. It continuously analyzes market conditions, validates trade setups, confirms price action, and executes trades according to its preconfigured strategy, without requiring manual intervention.
Key Features
- Designed for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe
- Identifies potential trend-reversal signals
- Fully automated trade entry and exit management
- Confirms trend, setup quality, and price conditions before entry
- Built-in take-profit and stop-loss logic
- Preloaded recommended settings, no complex set-file configuration required
- Unique Magic Number support for trade identification
Recommendations & Requirements
- Symbol: USDJPY
- Trading Strategy: Dynamic Support and Resistance Strategy (No Grid, No Martingale)
- Timeframe: M15
- Minimum Deposit: $100 per 0.01 lot size.
- Recommended Deposit: $300 to $500 for comfortable margin and safe trading.
- Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account.
- Leverage: 1:30 or higher.
- VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 continuous operation.
Flexible Money Management
Ninja X3 MT5 EA includes multiple position-sizing options:
- Auto Lot: Automatically calculates the lot size based on the configured account balance, base lot size, and reference deposit.
- Fixed Lot: Uses a constant lot size selected by the trader.
- Risk Per Trade: Calculates position size using a selected percentage of account balance or equity.
Configurable Inputs
- Signal Profile (Recent Bars to Scan)
- Stop Profile (Swing Lookback Bars)
- Take Profit Mode (Standard / Strict Take Profit)
- Stop Loss Mode (Standard / Strict Stop Loss)
- Position Mode
- Market Profiles
- Use Fixed Lot Size
- Fixed Lot Size
- High Volume Filter
- Trigger Engine
- Risk Per Trade (%)
- Enable Auto Lot
- Lot Size for Each Balance Amount
- Balance Amount
- Unique EA ID / Magic Number
- Show Panel
- Maximum Allowed Spread
- Slippage
- Backtesting Inputs
- Broker UTC Offset
- Broker DST Shift
Ninja X3 MT5 EA offers a streamlined automated trading setup for traders who want structured entry confirmation, integrated risk controls, and flexible position sizing, all within MetaTrader 5.
MT4 Version
Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this expert advisor is coming soon.
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Support
Questions about installation, settings or usage? Contact the seller directly:
Important Notice
Risk Notice: Trading foreign exchange involves significant risk and may result in financial loss. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Historical or backtested performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk settings before trading with real funds.