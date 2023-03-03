Intraday Taker Oscillator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 23.31
- Updated: 3 March 2023
- Activations: 20
Intraday Taker Oscillator indicator is an integral part of the trading system Intraday Taker, which also includes indicators: Intraday Taker Main and MultiTimeFrame Moving Average. This indicator displays the data on the current integrated oscillator and four next timeframes. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines (the current and two next) located in specified zones via alerts, emails, and push notifications.
Parameters
- Period – indicator calculation period.
- Alert – set an alert when a signal appears. True – display alert, False – no alert. The default is False.
- Push – send a push notification to a smartphone when a signal appears. True – enable, False – disable. The default is False.
- Email – send an email when a signal appears. True – enable, False – disable. The default is False.
- Signal_More – activate a sell signal in case a specified indicator value is exceeded by three lines simultaneously.
- Signal_Less – value, below which a buy signal is activated.