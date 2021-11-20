Correct Entry mt5

The Correct Entry indicator displays specific relatively correct points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain price movement models and technical data.





Indicator Input Parameters:

Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of signals decreases with the decrease of the parameter, but their numbers are increasing.

– The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of signals decreases with the decrease of the parameter, but their numbers are increasing. Alert – you can set an alert when a signal appears. On – display alert, Off – no alert. Default value is False.

To get correct entry points we recommend the following: