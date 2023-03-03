National Prise Reversal

The National Prise Reversal indicator represents an oscillator of a national currency (options: USD, CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, EUR, AUD. It is based on already known Prise Reversal oscillator. But it analyzes particularly movement of a selected national currency on pairs with other specified currencies. Basing on these data the National Prise Reversal indicator determines overbought or oversold of the selected currency. When the indicator is in the overbought zone, it indicates possible weakening of of the corresponding currency which may soon happen on specified pairs. When the indicator is in the oversold zone, it indicates potential growth of this currency.

The idea of the indicator usage is described in detail in the article The Indicator of Overbought and Oversold of National Currency.


Indicator input parameters:

  • CurrencyOne - currency No.1. Default value is USD, displayed as a blue chart. If you want data concerning other national currencies to be displayed, use following symbols: CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, EUR, AUD.
  • CurrencyTwo - currency No.2. Default value is False (not displayed). If you want data concerning national currencies to be displayed, use following symbols: USD, CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, EUR, AUD (red chart).
  • ExtPRPeriod – period to calculate the indicator. Default value is 10.
More from author
Price Reversal
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Price Reversal oscillator identifies the potential price reversal points, while being in the overbought/oversold zones. It also displays the entry signals against the trend (sometimes these points coincide with the beginning of a new trend) (blue and red zones) and the entry points by the trend (gray areas). It consists of two lines. The blue line is the fast line, the red line is the slow one. The market entry is recommended if the value of the fast line is greater than 60 or less than -60,
Turning point of price
Alexey Surkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Turning point of price indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator and standard ADX. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the value of the ADX main line exceeds the preset value, the Turning point of price indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. This idea is described in the article Indicator of Price Reversal . Indicat
Prise Reversal
Alexey Surkov
4 (1)
Indicators
This oscillator takes into account the data from a number of standard indicators. Using this data, it forms its own (more accurate) signals. Prise Reversal helps to identify reversal points during the flat and the price extremums during the trend. At these points, you can enter a counter-trend with a short take profit. Besides, they indicate the time intervals when you cannot open a trend-following deal. After a few days of using the indicator, it will become an integral part of your trading sys
TrendTrade
Alexey Surkov
5 (2)
Indicators
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. I
Correct Entry
Alexey Surkov
3.33 (3)
Indicators
The  Correct Entry indicator  displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on the price movement of certain models, and technical data. Indicator Input Parameters: Сorrectness  – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of sig
Market Follower
Alexey Surkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Market Follower indicator displays two types of potential entry points on the chart (by trend and absolute reversal points). The entry point by the trend is displayed by a circle. The indicator qualifies the presence of a trend at a certain interval by a certain algorithm. Then it displays a potential entry point after a rollback (correction). For the successful use of these entry points, it is recommended to use at least M30 timeframe with a confirmation on smaller timeframes. The Absolute
RSI All TF
Alexey Surkov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays entry signals based on RSI location in overbought/oversold zones on all the timeframes beginning from the current one up to the highest (MN). If RSI is less than Zone but more than (100-Zone), the appropriate indicator value is filled for the timeframe: M1 - from 0 to 10 (sell) or from 0 to -10 (buy); M5 - from 10 to 20 (sell) or from -10 to -20 (buy); M15 - from 20 to 30 (sell) or from -20 to -30 (buy); M30 - from 30 to 40 (sell) or from -30 to -40 (buy); H1 - from 40 to
Oscillator 3TF
Alexey Surkov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Oscillyator 3TF displays data on standard oscillators (RSI, MFI, STOCH, CCI, DeM, Momentum) on the current and two following timeframes. The modified version of Price Reversal oscillator is also added. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines located in specified zones via alerts, emails, and push notifications. Parameters Period – indi
MultiTimeFrame Moving Average
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The indicator MultiTimeFrame Moving Average shows the value of a Moving Average from any higher timeframe on the current chart. Usually, at such points the price finds support or resistance, for example, on H1, H4, D1. Inputs TimeFrame - timeframe the Moving Average is based on. MA_method - Moving Average calculation method. MA_price - Moving Average calculation price.
Intraday Taker Main
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Intraday Taker Main indicator displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain models of the price movement and technical data. It has three types of signals. Only arrows are considered trade signals, others are indicative signals. The indicator does not redraw. Indicator Parameters Taker – paramete
Intraday Taker Oscillator
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
Intraday Taker Oscillator indicator is an integral part of the trading system Intraday Taker, which also includes indicators: Intraday Taker Main and MultiTimeFrame Moving Average . This indicator displays the data on the current integrated oscillator and four next timeframes. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines (the current and two
Prise Reversal mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The oscillator uses data of standard indicators and some patterns of price movement. Using this data, it forms its own (more accurate) signals of a change in the direction of the price movement. Prise Reversal helps to identify reversal points during the flat, and the price extremums during the trend. At these points, you can enter counter trend with a short take profit. Besides, it indicates time intervals when it is too late to open a trend-following deal. After a few days of using the indicat
Turning point of price mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Turning point of price indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator and standard ADX. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the value of the ADX main line exceeds the preset value, the Turning point of price indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. This idea is described in the article Indicator of Price Reversal . Inputs
Trend Trade mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on the data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement
Correct Entry mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Correct Entry indicator displays specific relatively correct points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain price movement models and technical data. Indicator Input Parameters: Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accurac
