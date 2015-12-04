Correct Entry
- Indicators
-
- Version: 23.31
- Updated: 3 March 2023
- Activations: 20
The Correct Entry indicator displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on the price movement of certain models, and technical data.
Indicator Input Parameters:
- Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of signals decreases with a decrease of the parameter, but their numbers are increasing.
- Alert – you can set an alert when a signal appears. On – display alert, Off – no alert. Default value is False.
So far the indicator renders good entry points (M15, H1, H4). One needs to be careful and check with other indicators the validity.