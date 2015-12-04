Correct Entry

3.33

The Correct Entry indicator displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on the price movement of certain models, and technical data.


Indicator Input Parameters:

  • Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of signals decreases with a decrease of the parameter, but their numbers are increasing.
  • Alert – you can set an alert when a signal appears. On – display alert, Off – no alert. Default value is False.
Reviews 3
Tobias Grosse
1001
Tobias Grosse 2017.02.08 11:40 
 

So far the indicator renders good entry points (M15, H1, H4). One needs to be careful and check with other indicators the validity.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on the data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement
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The Correct Entry indicator displays specific relatively correct points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain price movement models and technical data. Indicator Input Parameters: Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accurac
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quangbachpr
384
quangbachpr 2017.09.26 16:15 
 

Too technical, not understand why the author launched to sell in the market?

Tobias Grosse
1001
Tobias Grosse 2017.02.08 11:40 
 

So far the indicator renders good entry points (M15, H1, H4). One needs to be careful and check with other indicators the validity.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2016.07.10 02:04 
 

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