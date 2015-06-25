Turning point of price

5

The Turning point of price indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator and standard ADX. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the value of the ADX main line exceeds the preset value, the Turning point of price indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. This idea is described in the article Indicator of Price Reversal.


Indicator Input Parameters:

  • PR – size of overbought/oversold areas of the Prise Reversal indicator. Default value is 20. If you decrease this value, the Turning point of price indicator will generate less signals but they will be more accurate. And vice versa for increasing.
  • ADX – value of the ADX main line, above which a signal is generated. Default value is 45. Value increase leads to decreasing the number of signals though they become more accurate. And vice versa for decreasing.
  • Alert – you can set an alert when a signal appears. True – display alert, False – no alert. Default value is False.

To get correct entry points we recommend the following:

  1. Adjust parameters for each traded pair and timeframe;
  2. First, get a signal on a higher timeframe (for example, H1), then wait for a similar signal on a lower timeframe (for example, M15).
Reviews 2
Motorov.m
106
Motorov.m 2023.02.22 18:24 
 

Из сигнальных индикаторов для внутридневной торговли один из лучших, перед ним протестировал много продуктов. Базовые настройки для M1 можно не менять, для других ТФ нужно тестить.

Recommended products
Moving Average Cross Over with filters
Benjamin Obafemi
Indicators
User friendly indicator.  This indicator will help you catch the trend an fast as possible. Indicator developed based on moving averages. User can select which type of moving averages they want to use. Indicator draws an arrow when the moving average crosses. The moving average cross over arrow can be filtered with RSI, OsMA, and Parabolic Sar. There are options for selecting specific criteria for the filters.  Such as period of Rsi and Rsi levels. OsMA and Parabolic Sar criteria can also be sel
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Special Trend Oscillator
Harun Celik
Indicators
Special Trend Oscillator is an indicator designed to detect trend change points and measure the power of the current trend. This indicator is a different model of the MACD indicator. The indicator has two channels. The blue channel is the upper line of the upward trend. The red channel line is the underscore of the downward trend. Buy when the trend line reaches the red line. Sell when the trend line reaches the blue line. Our Popular Products Super Oscillator HC Cross Signal Super Cross Trend S
RSI TrendGate
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Product Description RSI TrendGate 3MA is an MT4/MT5 chart indicator designed for trend direction confirmation. It evaluates trend direction using a combination of three Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and displays arrows in the chart window when the direction state changes according to the selected conditions. This indicator is not intended to be used as a standalone entry signal. A recommended workflow is to confirm direction on a higher timeframe and apply your own
FREE
Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator plots a channel based on the peaks of the standard ZigZag indicator. If you trade using the ZigZag indicator or channels, then Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag will suit you perfectly. Advantages of Exclusive Channel on Zig Zag The indicator is perfect for scalping and intraday trading. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on any financial instruments and markets. Works on all timefram
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Indicators
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
RoundLevels
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The indicator plots "round" levels, the step of which is specified in the settings. Perfect as an addition to any trading systems. Very low price - only $ 30! Round levels often become price support or resistance. MT5-version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67255 This allows you to either fix a profit, or open a position after a breakdown of the level, work towards a rebound in price. The indicator will be an excellent tool in a trader's arsenal!
Dynamic MA Trend Zone
Imre Heli
Indicators
Dynamic MA Trend Zone – Dynamic Moving Average Trend Zone The Dynamic MA Trend Zone is a visually compelling indicator that dynamically tracks changes in market trends. By displaying moving averages on three different price levels (close, high, and low), it creates a color-coded trend zone that clearly indicates the trend’s direction and strength. Features and Functions: - Trend Direction Color Coding: The indicator automatically color-codes the trend zones based on whether the candle’s clos
FREE
Adapter
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Индикатор Adapter определяет господствующую тенденцию, помогает анализировать рынок на выбранном временном интервале. Прост в настройке и работает на всех парах и всех временных интервалах. Индикаторы тренда дают возможность классифицировать направление ценового движения, определив его силу. Решение этой проблемы помогает инвесторам вовремя войти в рынок и получить хорошую отдачу. Для любого трейдера крайне важно правильно определить направление и силу трендового движения. К сожалению, единств
ColorTrendStd
ANTON BELOUSOV
Indicators
Индикатор использует сложный алгоритм, который позволяет ему обнаруживать потенциальные развороты тренда. На основе его кода, индикатор сравнивает движение цены со средним диапазоном свечей. Так же индикатор показывает места флета где появляется разворот и приостанова движения цены Работает на любой валютной паре, с любым таймфреймом Дополнительно можно встроить передачу сигналов в телеграм, Выбор цветов позволяет пользователю настроить свою цветовую гамму.
Macd Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator, you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This FREE version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here: MACD Multi Time Frame This blog post gives you REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis for FREE and tips how to trade the divergences: REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you a very good overview o
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
LyfUD Long and short environment
Mie Zu Hua6 Gai
Indicators
LyfUD指标专门 为黄金设计的趋势指标 ，也可以用于任何金融工具。用于及时反映多空力量，由U线和D线组成， 波动以0为中轴偏离运行, U线为快线D线为慢线。 LyfUD指标可以和 绝大多数策略结合使用 ，能够更加有效的把握风控。 U线和D线采用价格行为市场追踪算法，能及时反映市场方向， 可用在任意货币。 特性： 1. U线、D线在0轴上方，买入信号参考。 2. U线、D线 在0轴下方 ，卖出信号参考。 3. U线、D  线极限背离转向，行情可能出现反转。 4.  滞后性低，能及时反映趋势。 致力于结合其他指标，LyfUD和  均线、Pinbar  等搭配使用能迅速找到一些合理的关键位。 LyfUD只作为参考依据，其风险与作者无关。未经作者同意，禁止他售。
FREE
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Trend Reverting PRO v27
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results. Trend Reverting PRO indicator is suitable for trend trading or following the trend - Test for free!.. Professional and accurate trading system ; Displays the current market situation; Automatic analysis of market opportunities ; Help traders   earn more from their investments; Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals; Test how it works download Now! This is FREE version of the indicator and wo
FREE
Adjustable Price Channel MT4
Dmitry Timin
4 (1)
Indicators
APriceChannel is a modification of the standard Price_Channel indicator. The EA draws 2 levels - the upper level shows the price High for the specified period of time, the lower level shows the price Low for the same period. In addition to the period, you can set vertical offset in points to widen the channel up and down. This prevents false breakouts of current support/resistance levels. Inputs Period - time period in bars - the number of bars to calculate the price High/Low. Offset up and dow
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Indicators
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Indicators
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic with Scanner  – a versatile and powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of market trends, complete with customizable features and real-time alerts.  You can adjust the ATR calculation method between RMA (Relative Moving Average) and SMA
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
Che Jeib Che Said
5 (3)
Indicators
PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
FREE
Volume Zones Internal Visualizer MT4 Multi TF
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volume Zones Internal Visualizer Multi-Timeframe – The ultimate solution for gaining a detailed view of lower timeframe volume activity while trading on a higher timeframe chart. If you’re looking for a powerful and intuitive volume analysis tool that supports multi-timeframe functionali
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicators
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
WPR Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
When prices breakout resistance levels are combined with Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillator "WPR" breaks out its historical resistance levels then higher chances emerges to record farther prices. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; certainly short trades will have the same perception. Concept is based on find swing levels which based on number of bars by each side to
FREE
STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
4 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
FREE
All Pivot Point
Diego Bonifacio
Indicators
Questo indicatore avanzato è un potente strumento progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza nel mercato. Questo indicatore è versatile e offre un'interfaccia personalizzabile e intuitiva, consentendo ai trader di scegliere tra sei diversi metodi di calcolo del punto pivot: Classic, Camarilla, Woodie, Floor, Fibonacci, Fibonacci Retracement.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Price Reversal
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Price Reversal oscillator identifies the potential price reversal points, while being in the overbought/oversold zones. It also displays the entry signals against the trend (sometimes these points coincide with the beginning of a new trend) (blue and red zones) and the entry points by the trend (gray areas). It consists of two lines. The blue line is the fast line, the red line is the slow one. The market entry is recommended if the value of the fast line is greater than 60 or less than -60,
Prise Reversal
Alexey Surkov
4 (1)
Indicators
This oscillator takes into account the data from a number of standard indicators. Using this data, it forms its own (more accurate) signals. Prise Reversal helps to identify reversal points during the flat and the price extremums during the trend. At these points, you can enter a counter-trend with a short take profit. Besides, they indicate the time intervals when you cannot open a trend-following deal. After a few days of using the indicator, it will become an integral part of your trading sys
TrendTrade
Alexey Surkov
5 (2)
Indicators
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. I
National Prise Reversal
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The National Prise Reversal indicator represents an oscillator of a national currency (options: USD, CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, EUR, AUD . It is based on already known Prise Reversal oscillator. But it analyzes particularly movement of a selected national currency on pairs with other specified currencies. Basing on these data the National Prise Reversal indicator determines overbought or oversold of the selected currency. When the indicator is in the overbought zone, it indicates possible weakening of
Correct Entry
Alexey Surkov
3.33 (3)
Indicators
The  Correct Entry indicator  displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on the price movement of certain models, and technical data. Indicator Input Parameters: Сorrectness  – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accuracy of sig
Market Follower
Alexey Surkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Market Follower indicator displays two types of potential entry points on the chart (by trend and absolute reversal points). The entry point by the trend is displayed by a circle. The indicator qualifies the presence of a trend at a certain interval by a certain algorithm. Then it displays a potential entry point after a rollback (correction). For the successful use of these entry points, it is recommended to use at least M30 timeframe with a confirmation on smaller timeframes. The Absolute
RSI All TF
Alexey Surkov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays entry signals based on RSI location in overbought/oversold zones on all the timeframes beginning from the current one up to the highest (MN). If RSI is less than Zone but more than (100-Zone), the appropriate indicator value is filled for the timeframe: M1 - from 0 to 10 (sell) or from 0 to -10 (buy); M5 - from 10 to 20 (sell) or from -10 to -20 (buy); M15 - from 20 to 30 (sell) or from -20 to -30 (buy); M30 - from 30 to 40 (sell) or from -30 to -40 (buy); H1 - from 40 to
Oscillator 3TF
Alexey Surkov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Oscillyator 3TF displays data on standard oscillators (RSI, MFI, STOCH, CCI, DeM, Momentum) on the current and two following timeframes. The modified version of Price Reversal oscillator is also added. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines located in specified zones via alerts, emails, and push notifications. Parameters Period – indi
MultiTimeFrame Moving Average
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The indicator MultiTimeFrame Moving Average shows the value of a Moving Average from any higher timeframe on the current chart. Usually, at such points the price finds support or resistance, for example, on H1, H4, D1. Inputs TimeFrame - timeframe the Moving Average is based on. MA_method - Moving Average calculation method. MA_price - Moving Average calculation price.
Intraday Taker Main
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Intraday Taker Main indicator displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain models of the price movement and technical data. It has three types of signals. Only arrows are considered trade signals, others are indicative signals. The indicator does not redraw. Indicator Parameters Taker – paramete
Intraday Taker Oscillator
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
Intraday Taker Oscillator indicator is an integral part of the trading system Intraday Taker, which also includes indicators: Intraday Taker Main and MultiTimeFrame Moving Average . This indicator displays the data on the current integrated oscillator and four next timeframes. The indicator allows you to track the situation on higher timeframes and select suitable entry points when oscillator lines are in oversold/overbought zones. The indicator may notify of all three lines (the current and two
Prise Reversal mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The oscillator uses data of standard indicators and some patterns of price movement. Using this data, it forms its own (more accurate) signals of a change in the direction of the price movement. Prise Reversal helps to identify reversal points during the flat, and the price extremums during the trend. At these points, you can enter counter trend with a short take profit. Besides, it indicates time intervals when it is too late to open a trend-following deal. After a few days of using the indicat
Turning point of price mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Turning point of price indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator and standard ADX. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the value of the ADX main line exceeds the preset value, the Turning point of price indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. This idea is described in the article Indicator of Price Reversal . Inputs
Trend Trade mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on the data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement
Correct Entry mt5
Alexey Surkov
Indicators
The Correct Entry indicator displays specific relatively correct points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain price movement models and technical data. Indicator Input Parameters: Сorrectness – The parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 0 to 100. The default is 100. Accurac
Filter:
Motorov.m
106
Motorov.m 2023.02.22 18:24 
 

Из сигнальных индикаторов для внутридневной торговли один из лучших, перед ним протестировал много продуктов. Базовые настройки для M1 можно не менять, для других ТФ нужно тестить.

dcherry
1456
dcherry 2020.09.09 22:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review