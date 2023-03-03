Intraday Taker Main
- Indicators
-
- Version: 23.31
- Updated: 3 March 2023
- Activations: 20
The Intraday Taker Main indicator displays specific points of potential market entries on the chart. It is based on the hypothesis of the non-linearity of price movements, according to which the price moves in waves. The indicator displays the specified points based on certain models of the price movement and technical data. It has three types of signals. Only arrows are considered trade signals, others are indicative signals.
The indicator does not redraw.
Indicator Parameters
- Taker – parameter characterizes the degree of accuracy of the entry signals. Can vary from 1 to 10. The default is 5. Accuracy of signals decreases with the decrease of the parameter, but the number of signals increases.
- Alert – you can set an alert when a signal appears. On – display alert, Off – no alert. Default value is False.
- Push – send a push notification to a smartphone when a signal appears. True – enabled, False – disabled. Default value is False.
- Email – send an email when a signal appears. True – enabled, False – disabled. Default value is False.