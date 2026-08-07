Nexus Omni Prime
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 5
NEXUS OMNI PRIME — The 4-Engine AI Gold Matrix
"Adapt or Die. The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD."
> Inspired by the market's leading Multi-Strategy EAs, engineered with TumWebTH's advanced Aegis Shield technology.
Why rely on a single strategy when the market changes its behavior every single day? Nexus Omni Prime- is a revolutionary AI-driven Expert Advisor that contains 4 Independent Trading Engines- within a single system. It continuously scans the market using its proprietary AI State Classifier (Volatility & Momentum) and dynamically activates the perfect strategy for the current conditions.
The 4 Independent Engines
1. [1] Phantom Scalper (Quiet / Asian Range)
- Trigger:- Low Volatility + RSI Extremes.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast mean-reversion trades inside tight ranges.
2. [2] Eclipse Breakout (London / Medium Volatility)
- Trigger:- Medium Volatility + specific trading hours.
- Action:- Waits for a consolidation box to form and rides the breakout momentum.
3. [3] Vanguard Trend (High Volatility Trend)
- Trigger:- High Volatility + H4 EMA Crossover.
- Action:- Captures massive runners when the institutional trend aligns.
4. [4] Sentinel Reversal (Extreme Volatility / News)
- Trigger:- Extreme ATR + Price piercing Bollinger Bands.
- Action:- Fades the panic. Enters mean-reversion trades against exhausted spikes.
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Institutional Risk Management
- The AI Classifier:- Continuously monitors ATR (Volatility), RSI (Momentum), and H4 EMAs. It shifts gears automatically. You don't need to change presets when the market goes from trending to ranging.
- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP):- Brokers hunt stops. Nexus hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Maximum 1 trade open at any time.
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How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 (Standard) or for Prop Firms ($5k - $200k).
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for scalping and breakout modules.
2. Parameter Settings
=== AI Matrix Classifier ===
- Volatility ATR Period:- 14
- High Volatility Threshold:- 5.0 (Adjust lower if you want the EA to trigger Trend/Breakout engines more often).
- Momentum RSI Period:- 14
=== Omni Engines Settings ===
- (These are the internal parameters for each of the 4 engines. The defaults are highly optimized for XAUUSD).
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
=== MagicTrail Exit ===
- Use MagicTrail:- true (Trails profit using M15 fractals).
"Adapt or Die. The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD."
> Inspired by the market's leading Multi-Strategy EAs, engineered with TumWebTH's advanced Aegis Shield technology.
Why rely on a single strategy when the market changes its behavior every single day? Nexus Omni Prime- is a revolutionary AI-driven Expert Advisor that contains 4 Independent Trading Engines- within a single system. It continuously scans the market using its proprietary AI State Classifier (Volatility & Momentum) and dynamically activates the perfect strategy for the current conditions.
The 4 Independent Engines
1. [1] Phantom Scalper (Quiet / Asian Range)
- Trigger:- Low Volatility + RSI Extremes.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast mean-reversion trades inside tight ranges.
2. [2] Eclipse Breakout (London / Medium Volatility)
- Trigger:- Medium Volatility + specific trading hours.
- Action:- Waits for a consolidation box to form and rides the breakout momentum.
3. [3] Vanguard Trend (High Volatility Trend)
- Trigger:- High Volatility + H4 EMA Crossover.
- Action:- Captures massive runners when the institutional trend aligns.
4. [4] Sentinel Reversal (Extreme Volatility / News)
- Trigger:- Extreme ATR + Price piercing Bollinger Bands.
- Action:- Fades the panic. Enters mean-reversion trades against exhausted spikes.
---
Institutional Risk Management
- The AI Classifier:- Continuously monitors ATR (Volatility), RSI (Momentum), and H4 EMAs. It shifts gears automatically. You don't need to change presets when the market goes from trending to ranging.
- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP):- Brokers hunt stops. Nexus hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Maximum 1 trade open at any time.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 (Standard) or for Prop Firms ($5k - $200k).
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for scalping and breakout modules.
2. Parameter Settings
=== AI Matrix Classifier ===
- Volatility ATR Period:- 14
- High Volatility Threshold:- 5.0 (Adjust lower if you want the EA to trigger Trend/Breakout engines more often).
- Momentum RSI Period:- 14
=== Omni Engines Settings ===
- (These are the internal parameters for each of the 4 engines. The defaults are highly optimized for XAUUSD).
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
=== MagicTrail Exit ===
- Use MagicTrail:- true (Trails profit using M15 fractals).