NEXUS OMNI PRIME — The 4-Engine AI Gold Matrix



"Adapt or Die. The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD."



> Inspired by the market's leading Multi-Strategy EAs, engineered with TumWebTH's advanced Aegis Shield technology.



Why rely on a single strategy when the market changes its behavior every single day? Nexus Omni Prime- is a revolutionary AI-driven Expert Advisor that contains 4 Independent Trading Engines- within a single system. It continuously scans the market using its proprietary AI State Classifier (Volatility & Momentum) and dynamically activates the perfect strategy for the current conditions.





The 4 Independent Engines



1. [1] Phantom Scalper (Quiet / Asian Range)

- Trigger:- Low Volatility + RSI Extremes.

- Action:- Executes lightning-fast mean-reversion trades inside tight ranges.



2. [2] Eclipse Breakout (London / Medium Volatility)

- Trigger:- Medium Volatility + specific trading hours.

- Action:- Waits for a consolidation box to form and rides the breakout momentum.



3. [3] Vanguard Trend (High Volatility Trend)

- Trigger:- High Volatility + H4 EMA Crossover.

- Action:- Captures massive runners when the institutional trend aligns.



4. [4] Sentinel Reversal (Extreme Volatility / News)

- Trigger:- Extreme ATR + Price piercing Bollinger Bands.

- Action:- Fades the panic. Enters mean-reversion trades against exhausted spikes.



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Institutional Risk Management



- The AI Classifier:- Continuously monitors ATR (Volatility), RSI (Momentum), and H4 EMAs. It shifts gears automatically. You don't need to change presets when the market goes from trending to ranging.

- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.

- Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP):- Brokers hunt stops. Nexus hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory.

- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Maximum 1 trade open at any time.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.

- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 (Standard) or for Prop Firms ($5k - $200k).

- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for scalping and breakout modules.



2. Parameter Settings



=== AI Matrix Classifier ===

- Volatility ATR Period:- 14

- High Volatility Threshold:- 5.0 (Adjust lower if you want the EA to trigger Trend/Breakout engines more often).

- Momentum RSI Period:- 14



=== Omni Engines Settings ===

- (These are the internal parameters for each of the 4 engines. The defaults are highly optimized for XAUUSD).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).



=== MagicTrail Exit ===

- Use MagicTrail:- true (Trails profit using M15 fractals).