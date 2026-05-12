Nexus Omni Prime

 NEXUS OMNI PRIME — The 4-Engine AI Gold Matrix

"Adapt or Die. The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD."

> Inspired by the market's leading Multi-Strategy EAs, engineered with TumWebTH's advanced Aegis Shield technology.

Why rely on a single strategy when the market changes its behavior every single day? Nexus Omni Prime- is a revolutionary AI-driven Expert Advisor that contains 4 Independent Trading Engines- within a single system. It continuously scans the market using its proprietary AI State Classifier (Volatility & Momentum) and dynamically activates the perfect strategy for the current conditions.


 The 4 Independent Engines

1. [1] Phantom Scalper (Quiet / Asian Range)
  - Trigger:- Low Volatility + RSI Extremes.
  - Action:- Executes lightning-fast mean-reversion trades inside tight ranges.

2. [2] Eclipse Breakout (London / Medium Volatility)
  - Trigger:- Medium Volatility + specific trading hours.
  - Action:- Waits for a consolidation box to form and rides the breakout momentum.

3. [3] Vanguard Trend (High Volatility Trend)
  - Trigger:- High Volatility + H4 EMA Crossover.
  - Action:- Captures massive runners when the institutional trend aligns.

4. [4] Sentinel Reversal (Extreme Volatility / News)
  - Trigger:- Extreme ATR + Price piercing Bollinger Bands.
  - Action:- Fades the panic. Enters mean-reversion trades against exhausted spikes.

---

 Institutional Risk Management

- The AI Classifier:- Continuously monitors ATR (Volatility), RSI (Momentum), and H4 EMAs. It shifts gears automatically. You don't need to change presets when the market goes from trending to ranging.
- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP):- Brokers hunt stops. Nexus hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Maximum 1 trade open at any time.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 (Standard) or for Prop Firms ($5k - $200k).
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for scalping and breakout modules.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === AI Matrix Classifier ===
-  Volatility ATR Period:- 14
-  High Volatility Threshold:- 5.0 (Adjust lower if you want the EA to trigger Trend/Breakout engines more often).
-  Momentum RSI Period:- 14

 === Omni Engines Settings ===
-  (These are the internal parameters for each of the 4 engines. The defaults are highly optimized for XAUUSD).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

 === MagicTrail Exit ===
-  Use MagicTrail:- true (Trails profit using M15 fractals).
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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