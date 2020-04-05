GOLDEN EQUITY MASTER — Mechanical Expert Advisor for XAUUSD





Specialized for: XAUUSD, Gold, Prop Firm. (No Martingale, No Grid, Asia Session Breakout).





Golden Equity Master is a 100% mechanical Expert Advisor, free of subjective inputs, specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It automatically identifies the price range formed during a specific hourly window of the extended Asian session (featuring automatic DST detection) and executes confirmed breakouts with deterministic entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.





The system does NOT use martingale, grid, neural networks, lagging indicators, or cost-averaging. Every trade has a pre-defined SL and TP before execution, which are never modified. Risk management is strictly limited to a maximum of 1 operation per day, with a default 1:1.1 risk-to-reward ratio.





PRICING POLICY

• Current Price: $99 (Introductory offer)

• Price Schedule: The price will increase by $50 every 10 copies sold.

• Target Final Price: $2,000

Secure your lifetime license now at the lowest possible entry point!





MAIN FEATURES





• Mechanical Breakout Strategy: The bot constructs a reference channel using the high, low, and midpoint of the configured time range. At the range close, it places two internal conditional orders (BUY above high + buffer, SELL below low - buffer). The first order triggered automatically cancels the opposite one.





• Bar-by-Bar Detection: Identical to the original indicator on TradingView. The breakout is confirmed the moment the price crosses the level, rather than waiting for the candle to close.





• Automatic DST: Adjusts for New York time (EST/EDT) and broker time zones (includes presets for Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and similar). Simply select your broker from the list—the bot handles the rest.





• Pending Level Persistence: Session levels survive terminal restarts. If a breakout occurs days after the range is formed, the EA will execute the trade correctly.









CAPITAL MANAGEMENT — 6 SELECTABLE MODES





1. Fixed Lot: The operator defines the volume per order.

2. % of Initial Balance: Risks the same USD amount every time (Recommended for Prop Firm accounts).

3. % of Monthly Starting Balance: Monthly compounding.

4. % of Daily Starting Balance: Daily compounding.

5. % of High-Water Mark: Based on the historical peak balance.

6. Capital Step Loading: Increase lots by "Y" units for every "X" dollars of growth.









PROP FIRM COMPATIBILITY





With default settings (1% risk per trade, max 1 trade per session), the EA operates comfortably within the strict limits of major funding firms:

• Maximum 5% Daily Loss: Configured risk per trade is significantly lower.

• Toxic-Free Trading: No grid, no martingale, no averaging down.

• Safety First: SL and TP are always present on every order.









RECOMMENDED SETUP





• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Optimized specifically for this instrument.

• Timeframe: H1 (Recommended).

• Minimum Capital: $500 USD for accounts with 1:100 leverage or higher.

• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard. Low spreads are highly recommended (ideally under 30 points).

• VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 connectivity to avoid missing signals.









VISUAL PANEL & NOTIFICATIONS





The on-chart information panel displays real-time data:

• Balance, Equity, and Floating Profit.

• Active position details (Open price, SL, TP).

• Yearly and Monthly statistics (Win rate, total trades).

• Integrated Telegram and Push notifications for opening and closing trades.









MONTHLY FILTER





The operator can disable any specific month of the year to avoid historically low liquidity periods (e.g., late December), ensuring the bot only operates during high-probability months.









WHAT THE EA DOES NOT DO





• NO Martingale or Grid.

• NO averaging of losing positions.

• NO hidden Stop Losses.

• NO constant optimization required.









LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not a guarantee of future results. The user is solely responsible for evaluating if this strategy fits their risk profile. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before live deployment. No automated system guarantees profits. Using Golden Equity Master implies acceptance of these terms.