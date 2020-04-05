Golden Equity Master

GOLDEN EQUITY MASTER — Mechanical Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Specialized for: XAUUSD, Gold, Prop Firm. (No Martingale, No Grid, Asia Session Breakout).

Golden Equity Master is a 100% mechanical Expert Advisor, free of subjective inputs, specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It automatically identifies the price range formed during a specific hourly window of the extended Asian session (featuring automatic DST detection) and executes confirmed breakouts with deterministic entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

The system does NOT use martingale, grid, neural networks, lagging indicators, or cost-averaging. Every trade has a pre-defined SL and TP before execution, which are never modified. Risk management is strictly limited to a maximum of 1 operation per day, with a default 1:1.1 risk-to-reward ratio.

PRICING POLICY
• Current Price: $99 (Introductory offer)
• Price Schedule: The price will increase by $50 every 10 copies sold.
• Target Final Price: $2,000
Secure your lifetime license now at the lowest possible entry point!

MAIN FEATURES

• Mechanical Breakout Strategy: The bot constructs a reference channel using the high, low, and midpoint of the configured time range. At the range close, it places two internal conditional orders (BUY above high + buffer, SELL below low - buffer). The first order triggered automatically cancels the opposite one.

• Bar-by-Bar Detection: Identical to the original indicator on TradingView. The breakout is confirmed the moment the price crosses the level, rather than waiting for the candle to close.

• Automatic DST: Adjusts for New York time (EST/EDT) and broker time zones (includes presets for Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and similar). Simply select your broker from the list—the bot handles the rest.

• Pending Level Persistence: Session levels survive terminal restarts. If a breakout occurs days after the range is formed, the EA will execute the trade correctly.


CAPITAL MANAGEMENT — 6 SELECTABLE MODES

1. Fixed Lot: The operator defines the volume per order.
2. % of Initial Balance: Risks the same USD amount every time (Recommended for Prop Firm accounts).
3. % of Monthly Starting Balance: Monthly compounding.
4. % of Daily Starting Balance: Daily compounding.
5. % of High-Water Mark: Based on the historical peak balance.
6. Capital Step Loading: Increase lots by "Y" units for every "X" dollars of growth.


PROP FIRM COMPATIBILITY

With default settings (1% risk per trade, max 1 trade per session), the EA operates comfortably within the strict limits of major funding firms:
• Maximum 5% Daily Loss: Configured risk per trade is significantly lower.
• Toxic-Free Trading: No grid, no martingale, no averaging down.
• Safety First: SL and TP are always present on every order.


RECOMMENDED SETUP

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Optimized specifically for this instrument.
• Timeframe: H1 (Recommended).
• Minimum Capital: $500 USD for accounts with 1:100 leverage or higher.
• Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Standard. Low spreads are highly recommended (ideally under 30 points).
• VPS: Highly recommended for 24/5 connectivity to avoid missing signals.


VISUAL PANEL & NOTIFICATIONS

The on-chart information panel displays real-time data:
• Balance, Equity, and Floating Profit.
• Active position details (Open price, SL, TP).
• Yearly and Monthly statistics (Win rate, total trades).
• Integrated Telegram and Push notifications for opening and closing trades.


MONTHLY FILTER

The operator can disable any specific month of the year to avoid historically low liquidity periods (e.g., late December), ensuring the bot only operates during high-probability months.


WHAT THE EA DOES NOT DO

• NO Martingale or Grid.
• NO averaging of losing positions.
• NO hidden Stop Losses.
• NO constant optimization required.


LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, whether real or simulated, is not a guarantee of future results. The user is solely responsible for evaluating if this strategy fits their risk profile. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before live deployment. No automated system guarantees profits. Using Golden Equity Master implies acceptance of these terms.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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