Gold Web Smart Entry

Gold Web — Smart Entry EA for MT5

Gold Web is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, smart, and automated trading system. Built with a Smart Entry concept, the EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to let the market choose direction, then automatically manages the trade with its built-in recovery and basket profit system.

Gold Web is designed for traders who want easy monitoring, flexible control, and automated trade management directly from MT5.

Key Features

  • Smart Buy Stop + Sell Stop Entry
  • Smart Recovery System
  • Basket TP Visible on Chart & Mobile
  • News Filter
  • Unlocked for All Brokers & Accounts
  • Recommended for Cent Account
  • Professional MT5 Info Panel
  • Cooldown System
  • OCO Spike Guard

 

Gold Web is suitable for traders who prefer automated gold trading with clean entry logic, easy setup, and practical risk control features.

Recommended for cent account. Unlocked for all brokers and accounts.

Trading Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and gold involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital. This EA does not guarantee profit, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.



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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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