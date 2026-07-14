Gold Web — Smart Entry EA for MT5

Gold Web is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, smart, and automated trading system. Built with a Smart Entry concept, the EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to let the market choose direction, then automatically manages the trade with its built-in recovery and basket profit system.

Gold Web is designed for traders who want easy monitoring, flexible control, and automated trade management directly from MT5.

Key Features

Smart Buy Stop + Sell Stop Entry

Smart Recovery System

Basket TP Visible on Chart & Mobile

News Filter

Unlocked for All Brokers & Accounts

Recommended for Cent Account

Professional MT5 Info Panel

Cooldown System

OCO Spike Guard

Gold Web is suitable for traders who prefer automated gold trading with clean entry logic, easy setup, and practical risk control features.

Recommended for cent account. Unlocked for all brokers and accounts.

Trading Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and gold involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital. This EA does not guarantee profit, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk management before trading on a live account.







