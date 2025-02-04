Neuro Quant Trade for Gold

NeuroQuant: Built for GOLD

NeuroQuant is a next-generation trading solution specially designed for GOLD, leveraging advanced AI and neural networks to dominate this high-potential market.





Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: 4H & 1H

Capital: $1,000+

Broker: Any broker

Account Type: Lower spread preferred

Leverage: 1:25 ~ 1:500

VPS: Preferred to maximize your profit

Lot Size: 0.01 ~





Why NeuroQuant Excels in GOLD:

Exceptional Backtest Results:

In 2024 backtests, short positions achieved over 62.5% win rate, and long positions delivered a 56.25% win rate, resulting in an over 12x return on investment.

The system is specifically fine-tuned to capture the volatility and opportunities in the GOLD market, making it the ideal choice for this asset.

Optimized for H4 & H1 Timeframes:

H4 Timeframe (4 hours): NeuroQuant achieves its highest profitability on the 4-hour timeframe , excelling at capturing medium-term trends in the GOLD market.

NeuroQuant achieves its highest profitability on the , excelling at capturing medium-term trends in the GOLD market. H1 Timeframe (1 hour): The 1-hour timeframe also plays a critical role in NeuroQuant’s success, offering 70%+ win rates for both long and short positions. In backtests, it consistently delivered a 10x return on investment , making it highly effective for traders seeking more frequent trading opportunities with high win rates and rapid market reactions . The 1-hour timeframe optimizes profitability by quickly capturing short-term volatility , providing traders with an excellent balance of frequency and accuracy . It performs exceptionally well in both bullish and bearish conditions , ensuring high profitability in all market scenarios.

The also plays a critical role in NeuroQuant’s success, offering for both long and short positions. In backtests, it consistently delivered a , making it highly effective for traders seeking more frequent trading opportunities with and .

Dynamic Trade Management:

NeuroQuant implements a smart risk management approach, keeping losses short while letting profitable trades run long. This maximizes returns in trending markets like GOLD, and the flexibility between the H4 and H1 timeframes allows the system to adjust its strategies dynamically for both medium-term and short-term trends.

Transparency and Broker Considerations:

NeuroQuant’s final returns may vary depending on broker slippage and commission fees, ensuring realistic and transparent expectations for real-world trading.

NeuroQuant is the ultimate trading solution for traders seeking top performance in GOLD, empowering you to trade with confidence and precision across both H4 and H1 timeframes.

If you encounter any difficulties using it, please feel free to send me a message or email at any time.



