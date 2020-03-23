KillerTrend Ichimoku
- Experts
-
Chang Suk ChungCopyright 2009-2017, Chang Suk Chung
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
- KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
- This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span.
Parameters
- Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two
- Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days
- Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days
- Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 days shifted forward by 26 days
- Chikou Span: closing price of the current candle shifted backward by 26 days
Trading Strategy
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is used for following trend.
- It is operated automatically with only default settings. You do not need to modify signal settings.
- This Expert Advisor shows good results in trading on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY, USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD and XAUUSD at strategy test.
- The greatest efficiency has been observed on H1 timeframe.
- Risk/profit ratio is the best at this period. The trading robot is highly reliable, as it has been developed considering trading on a real account.
- The money-management system allows you to put at risk only 0.1 Lot of your deposit.
- Minimum deposit is $200 which can send order of 0.1 Lot and recommended deposit is over $3000.
Result
The Expert Advisor test results: KillerTrend Ichimoku having initial deposit of $10,000 has shown good results.
- on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY H1
- on USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD H1
- on XAUUSD H1 in the period from September 17, 2006 to September 16, 2016.
Net income comprised 127% on GBPJPY, 111% on USDMXN and 97% on EURJPY in 10 years.
You can receive similar data by downloading the demo version and testing it.
Author
I have been interested in studying Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and traded using the indicator for over seven years.