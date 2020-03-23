KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span.





Parameters

Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two

Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days

Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days

Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 days shifted forward by 26 days

Chikou Span: closing price of the current candle shifted backward by 26 days





Trading Strategy

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is used for following trend.

It is operated automatically with only default settings. You do not need to modify signal settings.

This Expert Advisor shows good results in trading on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY, USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD and XAUUSD at strategy test.

and at strategy test. The greatest efficiency has been observed on H1 timeframe .

. Risk/profit ratio is the best at this period. The trading robot is highly reliable, as it has been developed considering trading on a real account.

The money-management system allows you to put at risk only 0.1 Lot of your deposit.

of your deposit. Minimum deposit is $200 which can send order of 0.1 Lot and recommended deposit is over $3000.





Result

The Expert Advisor test results: KillerTrend Ichimoku having initial deposit of $10,000 has shown good results.

on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY H1

on USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD H1

on XAUUSD H1 in the period from September 17, 2006 to September 16, 2016.

Net income comprised 127% on GBPJPY, 111% on USDMXN and 97% on EURJPY in 10 years.

You can receive similar data by downloading the demo version and testing it.





Author

I have been interested in studying Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and traded using the indicator for over seven years.