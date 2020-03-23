KillerTrend Ichimoku

  • KillerTrend Ichimoku is an Expert Advisor using a trend following strategy based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.
  • This trading robot finds a critical event about Kijun-sen and Senkou Span.


Parameters

  • Tenkan-sen: average price value for 9 days defined as the sum of maximum and minimum within this time, divided by two
  • Kijun-sen: average price value for 26 days
  • Senkou Span A: middle of the distance between two previous lines shifted forward by 26 days
  • Senkou Span B: average price value for 52 days shifted forward by 26 days
  • Chikou Span: closing price of the current candle shifted backward by 26 days


Trading Strategy

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is used for following trend.
  • It is operated automatically with only default settings. You do not need to modify signal settings.
  • This Expert Advisor shows good results in trading on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY, USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD and XAUUSD at strategy test.
  • The greatest efficiency has been observed on H1 timeframe.
  • Risk/profit ratio is the best at this period. The trading robot is highly reliable, as it has been developed considering trading on a real account.
  • The money-management system allows you to put at risk only 0.1 Lot of your deposit.
  • Minimum deposit is $200 which can send order of 0.1 Lot and recommended deposit is over $3000.


Result

The Expert Advisor test results: KillerTrend Ichimoku having initial deposit of $10,000 has shown good results.

  • on GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURJPY H1
  • on USDZAR, GBPUSD, EURUSD H1
  • on XAUUSD H1 in the period from September 17, 2006 to September 16, 2016.

Net income comprised 127% on GBPJPY, 111% on USDMXN and 97% on EURJPY in 10 years.

You can receive similar data by downloading the demo version and testing it.


Author

I have been interested in studying Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and traded using the indicator for over seven years.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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