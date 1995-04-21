Silent Arrow MT4

Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation.

Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart.

Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation layers agree.

The goal is simple:

No signal = wait

BUY arrow = bullish confirmation

SELL arrow = bearish confirmation

Silent Arrow is built around closed-candle confirmation. Signals are designed to avoid unstable live-bar noise and reduce repainting behaviour. This makes it useful for traders who want cleaner signal review and more disciplined execution.

Before an arrow appears, the indicator checks several market conditions, including direction, movement quality, volatility, signal confirmation, chart context, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

This helps reduce:

random arrows

flat-market signals

premature entries

low-energy setups

choppy market noise

conflicting signals

Silent Arrow is not designed to print many arrows every day. It is intentionally selective. It is best used by traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Main Features

Confirmed BUY and SELL arrows

Closed-candle signal logic

Strict non-repainting style

Quiet high-selectivity design

Multi-stage signal filtering

Market energy filter

Signal confirmation filter

Chart context filter

Optional higher-timeframe alignment

Popup, sound, push, and email alerts

Alert spam protection

Clean chart workflow

Suitable for forex, gold, indices, and crypto

Useful for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

A simple workflow:

Wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL arrow. Check the signal against your own market structure. Make sure price has room to move. Avoid trading directly into major support or resistance. Use your own stop loss, take profit, and risk management.

Silent Arrow is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a blind entry system.

It works well together with support and resistance, market structure, trend direction, volatility awareness, and higher-timeframe bias.

Who It Is For

Silent Arrow is suitable for traders who want:

fewer but cleaner signals

a quiet chart

non-repainting closed-candle confirmation

less overtrading

simple BUY / SELL visual guidance

cleaner alert conditions

It is especially useful for manual traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-symbol traders.

Important Note

Because Silent Arrow waits for confirmation, signals may appear later than aggressive live-bar tools. This is intentional. The priority is cleaner confirmation, not maximum signal frequency.

Price

Introductory Price: $59

Available for MT4 and MT5.

Early buyers receive future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.

Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Silent Arrow MT4 provides signal confirmation and decision-support information only. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.