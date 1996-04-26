Silent Arrow MT4

Silent Arrow MT4

Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation.

Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart.

Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation layers agree.

The goal is simple:

No signal = wait
BUY arrow = bullish confirmation
SELL arrow = bearish confirmation

Silent Arrow is built around closed-candle confirmation. Signals are designed to avoid unstable live-bar noise and reduce repainting behaviour. This makes it useful for traders who want cleaner signal review and more disciplined execution.

Before an arrow appears, the indicator checks several market conditions, including direction, movement quality, volatility, signal confirmation, chart context, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

This helps reduce:

  • random arrows

  • flat-market signals

  • premature entries

  • low-energy setups

  • choppy market noise

  • conflicting signals

Silent Arrow is not designed to print many arrows every day. It is intentionally selective. It is best used by traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Main Features

  • Confirmed BUY and SELL arrows

  • Closed-candle signal logic

  • Strict non-repainting style

  • Quiet high-selectivity design

  • Multi-stage signal filtering

  • Market energy filter

  • Signal confirmation filter

  • Chart context filter

  • Optional higher-timeframe alignment

  • Popup, sound, push, and email alerts

  • Alert spam protection

  • Clean chart workflow

  • Suitable for forex, gold, indices, and crypto

  • Useful for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

A simple workflow:

  1. Wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL arrow.

  2. Check the signal against your own market structure.

  3. Make sure price has room to move.

  4. Avoid trading directly into major support or resistance.

  5. Use your own stop loss, take profit, and risk management.

Silent Arrow is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a blind entry system.

It works well together with support and resistance, market structure, trend direction, volatility awareness, and higher-timeframe bias.

Who It Is For

Silent Arrow is suitable for traders who want:

  • fewer but cleaner signals

  • a quiet chart

  • non-repainting closed-candle confirmation

  • less overtrading

  • simple BUY / SELL visual guidance

  • cleaner alert conditions

It is especially useful for manual traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-symbol traders.

Important Note

Because Silent Arrow waits for confirmation, signals may appear later than aggressive live-bar tools. This is intentional. The priority is cleaner confirmation, not maximum signal frequency.

Price

Introductory Price: $59

Available for MT4 and MT5.
Early buyers receive future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.
Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Silent Arrow MT4 provides signal confirmation and decision-support information only. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

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4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Smart Trend Trading System
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
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4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT4 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT4 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflu
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4
Gordana Batic
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QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders. Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard. What Is QuadZig? QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a buil
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT4
Gordana Batic
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MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT4 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vo
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kalman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 4. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important quest
Equity Pulse MT4
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT4 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT4 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
ClearEdge HUD MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT5 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT5 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflue
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MTF MT4 Four-level market structure, ZigZag pivots, and multi-timeframe direction in one clean trading dashboard. QuadZig is a professional market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4. It combines a 4-level ZigZag Semafor system with a compact multi-timeframe dashboard, helping traders see where price has turned, which structure level is active, and whether higher timeframes are supporting the current move. Instead of relying on one basic ZigZag line, QuadZig se
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vol
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kaman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important questi
Silent Arrow MT5
Gordana Batic
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Silent Arrow MT5 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT5 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmatio
Equity pulse MT5
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT5 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
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