Gold Thunder

Gold Thunder is a precision-built trading system designed specifically for gold. The EA focuses on identifying high-probability continuation opportunities during active market conditions while maintaining tight trade management and controlled exposure.

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Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's 

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Built around advanced signal recognition and adaptive market filtering, Gold Thunder combines momentum logic with intelligent position management to help capture intraday gold movements efficiently. The system is optimized for fast execution environments and is best suited for brokers offering low spreads and reliable pricing on gold.

The EA includes multiple layers of trade protection and management, including dynamic ATR-based stop placement, breakeven automation, trailing logic, and partial profit handling. A built-in market structure filter helps align entries with prevailing directional pressure, while time-session controls allow trading during preferred market hours only.

Gold Thunder was developed with stability and consistency in mind.The strategy is intended for disciplined gold scalping and short-term momentum continuation rather than high-frequency overtrading.

How To Use

  • Attach Gold Thunder to XAUUSD M1 or M5 chart.
  • Allow automated trading in MetaTrader 5.
  • Recommended for brokers with:
    • low gold spreads
    • fast execution
    • minimal slippage
  • Default settings are already optimized for gold scalping conditions and are suitable for initial testing.
  • VPS usage is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
  • Start on demo before moving to live trading.

Core Features

  • Intelligent continuation-based signal detection
  • Dynamic ATR-based stop management
  • Automated breakeven protection
  • Smart trailing stop system
  • Partial close functionality
  • Time-session trading filter
  • Trend alignment filter
  • Real-time performance and statistics panel

Recommended Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 or M5
  • Raw/ECN fast execution (IC Markets or similar) and low ping to server below 10 m/s

Gold Thunder is designed to balance aggressive gold movement capture with controlled risk management, making it suitable for traders looking for an automated intraday gold trading solution with adaptive trade handling.

Please test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase - Live markets can be more difficult! 

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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