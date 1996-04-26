Wavelet Energy Pro

Wavelet Energy Pro is an advanced momentum and pressure-analysis oscillator designed to reveal how much directional “energy” is present in the market, not just which way price is moving. Instead of focusing on raw price alone, it highlights the balance between bullish and bearish force, how strong that force is, and—most importantly—when that strength begins to fade.

The indicator is displayed in a separate window and combines two perspectives: a fast, responsive energy reading and a smoother, refined energy line. Histogram bars show directional pressure, while overlaid lines help you read structure and transitions more clearly. Color changes are intentionally used to distinguish between strong momentum and early signs of weakening, allowing traders to react before obvious reversals appear on price.

How to Use

  • Trend Direction:
    When energy remains consistently above the zero line, bullish conditions dominate. Sustained movement below zero reflects bearish control. This makes the indicator suitable for trend filtering and bias confirmation.

  • Momentum Strength:
    Brighter histogram colors indicate healthy momentum in the current direction. Expanding bars suggest increasing participation, while shrinking bars hint at loss of commitment.

  • Early Weakness Signals:
    Darker histogram shades signal that momentum is still present but no longer accelerating. These zones are especially useful for managing trades—tightening stops, scaling out, or preparing for potential reversals.

  • Crossovers & Transitions:
    Crosses around the zero line often mark shifts in market regime. These are best used as confirmation alongside price action, structure, or higher-timeframe context rather than as standalone entries.

  • Best Practice:
    Wavelet Energy Pro excels as a confirmation and timing tool. Combine it with trend structure, support/resistance, or volatility-based tools for higher-probability decisions.

In short, this indicator helps you see how strong a move really is—and when that strength quietly starts to disappear—well before it becomes obvious on the chart.


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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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