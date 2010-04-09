NEXA Ha Trend Basic

NEXA HA Trend Basic – Product Description (MQL5 Market)

Overview
NEXA HA Trend Basic is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to reduce market noise using Heiken Ashi candles and identify trading opportunities aligned with the prevailing trend.
It combines EMA and Stochastic indicators to evaluate both trend direction and overbought/oversold conditions.

How It Works
The system operates based on the following logic:

  • Uses Heiken Ashi candle patterns to determine market direction
  • Applies an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter the main trend
  • Uses the Stochastic indicator to detect overbought and oversold conditions
  • Executes trades automatically when all conditions are met
  • Manages positions using predefined stop loss and take profit rules

Key Features

  • Trend filtering based on Heiken Ashi candles
  • Direction confirmation using EMA
  • Entry timing assisted by Stochastic indicator
  • Volatility-based stop loss handling
  • Fully automated trade execution and position management

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • File type: EX5 (compiled file)
  • Recommended symbols: Major Forex pairs and XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: H1

Input Parameters
The product includes a set of essential input parameters required for operation.
All parameter names are provided in English and can be adjusted according to the user’s trading preferences.

Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. Trading in financial markets involves risk of loss.
Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

Additional Information

  • The product does not use any external DLL libraries
  • No user data is collected
  • No external links or third-party integrations are included
  • Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system

This product is designed with a clear and structured logic for automated trading and does not guarantee any specific results.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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