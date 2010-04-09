NEXA Ha Trend Basic
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 4.10
NEXA HA Trend Basic – Product Description (MQL5 Market)
Overview
NEXA HA Trend Basic is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to reduce market noise using Heiken Ashi candles and identify trading opportunities aligned with the prevailing trend.
It combines EMA and Stochastic indicators to evaluate both trend direction and overbought/oversold conditions.
How It Works
The system operates based on the following logic:
- Uses Heiken Ashi candle patterns to determine market direction
- Applies an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter the main trend
- Uses the Stochastic indicator to detect overbought and oversold conditions
- Executes trades automatically when all conditions are met
- Manages positions using predefined stop loss and take profit rules
Key Features
- Trend filtering based on Heiken Ashi candles
- Direction confirmation using EMA
- Entry timing assisted by Stochastic indicator
- Volatility-based stop loss handling
- Fully automated trade execution and position management
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- File type: EX5 (compiled file)
- Recommended symbols: Major Forex pairs and XAUUSD
- Recommended timeframe: H1
Input Parameters
The product includes a set of essential input parameters required for operation.
All parameter names are provided in English and can be adjusted according to the user’s trading preferences.
Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. Trading in financial markets involves risk of loss.
Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.
Additional Information
- The product does not use any external DLL libraries
- No user data is collected
- No external links or third-party integrations are included
- Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system
This product is designed with a clear and structured logic for automated trading and does not guarantee any specific results.