NEXA HA Trend Basic – Product Description (MQL5 Market)

Overview

NEXA HA Trend Basic is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to reduce market noise using Heiken Ashi candles and identify trading opportunities aligned with the prevailing trend.

It combines EMA and Stochastic indicators to evaluate both trend direction and overbought/oversold conditions.

How It Works

The system operates based on the following logic:

Uses Heiken Ashi candle patterns to determine market direction

Applies an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter the main trend

Uses the Stochastic indicator to detect overbought and oversold conditions

Executes trades automatically when all conditions are met

Manages positions using predefined stop loss and take profit rules

Key Features

Trend filtering based on Heiken Ashi candles

Direction confirmation using EMA

Entry timing assisted by Stochastic indicator

Volatility-based stop loss handling

Fully automated trade execution and position management

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

File type: EX5 (compiled file)

Recommended symbols: Major Forex pairs and XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe: H1

Input Parameters

The product includes a set of essential input parameters required for operation.

All parameter names are provided in English and can be adjusted according to the user’s trading preferences.

Risk Disclosure

This product is an automated trading tool. Trading in financial markets involves risk of loss.

Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

Additional Information

The product does not use any external DLL libraries

No user data is collected

No external links or third-party integrations are included

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system

This product is designed with a clear and structured logic for automated trading and does not guarantee any specific results.