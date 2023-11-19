EA Goku
Yury Zaikouski
The advisor uses the updated DD7 doubling system.
DD7 - dynamic system Allows the use of a loss stop in the martingale system during strong movements (closing the initial order); upon closing, the system begins to varnish the position in the opposite direction, which leads to a drawdown with a significant level of drawdown.
The advisor has been optimized and tested over the past 10 years, allowing you to adapt the strategy to the market.
The trading result is good. The advisor is very safe and, most importantly, not aggressive. Withstands large movements in the market. The author offers different settings, and I tested them all on demo accounts and switched to real trading. There is a good profit, a small drawdown. The gradual growth of the deposit is the dream of every trader.