A unique trend advisor. The advisor uses the STR trading model. This model allows you to trade in strong markets without pullback movements.
Advisor Adapted to pass the test for financed accounts.
The advisor uses the updated DD7 doubling system.
DD7 - dynamic system Allows the use of a loss stop in the martingale system during strong movements (closing the initial order); upon closing, the system begins to varnish the position in the opposite direction, which leads to a drawdown with a significant level of drawdown.
The advisor has been optimized and tested over the past 10 years, allowing you to adapt the strategy to the market.

Testing advisor.
Possibility of testing "Control ticks" and "On all ticks with 99% accuracy" - This allows you to better optimize the advisor for trading using the most accurate method on real quotes.
The EA has built-in basic functions that allow you to flexibly customize the trading EA to suit the trader's requirements.
Main functions of the Advisor:
Risk level per trade.
Advisor trading time (start and end)
xmaPeriod
xmaPorog
FlatPeriod
FlatPorog


Alex Grud
229
Alex Grud 2024.01.27 21:55 
 

The trading result is good. The advisor is very safe and, most importantly, not aggressive. Withstands large movements in the market. The author offers different settings, and I tested them all on demo accounts and switched to real trading. There is a good profit, a small drawdown. The gradual growth of the deposit is the dream of every trader.

Golden Matrix
Yury Zaikouski
Experts
The Golden Matrix trading advisor is a high-tech solution designed for automated trading of gold futures (XAUUSD) in financial markets. The main advantage of this advisor is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which allows it to adapt to changing market conditions and improve trading efficiency.  Exclusive offer! Limited discount on a new product!  First 20 copies at a price of $ 90 Final price $ 490 Golden Matrix analyzes vast amounts of historical data, recording complex
EA Samurai
Yury Zaikouski
5 (1)
Experts
EA Samurai is a strategy that is perfect for any market. The EA is optimized. This is a counter-trend scalping strategy Rebound levels to get an entry point The EA opens the first order on the signal of the expected price reversal and fixes the profit at the specified level, but if the price does not reach the profit and rolls back, an additional order is automatically opened averaging the level of the total profit, making it closer to the entry point. A series of orders is always closed with a
EA Rocket Market
Yury Zaikouski
Experts
The EA Rocket Market trading advisor is designed for active trading on financial markets and is intended both for accelerating deposits and for use on large accounts. Its feature is a high frequency of transactions - more than 20 per day, which makes it suitable for traders seeking to quickly make a profit. Trader Write me a private message after purchase to get VIP customization of the Expert Advisor. Main features: Trading strategy: 1. EA Rocket Market uses a combination of classic methods
