QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4

QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders.

Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard.


What Is QuadZig?

QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a built‑in Multi‑Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard for MetaTrader.
Instead of one ZigZag showing one picture, QuadZig runs four structural engines simultaneously, each tuned to a different scale of market movement:

L1 & L2 — The Ripples  
Minor pivots. Ideal for timing entries and intraday reactions.

L3 & L4 — The Tides  
Major structural anchors. These define the moves that truly matter.

Place QuadZig on any chart and instantly see:

Where structure formed

Which levels are active

Which timeframe is driving the market

Whether the market is expanding, reversing, or stalling

All without opening a single extra chart.


The Live Multi‑Timeframe Dashboard

Eight timeframes. One glance. Full picture.

The dashboard updates automatically and displays three critical components for M1 → W1:

🟢 Direction — Green = UP · 🔴 Red = DOWN · 🟡 Yellow = Neutral

 Dominant Level — L1-minor ripple , L2, L3- strong structure, or L4 - major tide

Current Candle — Live bullish / bearish / flat status

No other MTF Semafor tool shows you which structural level is driving the direction.
QuadZig does.


Historic Pivot Dots — Full Transparency

Every ZigZag repaints. QuadZig is honest about it.

When a pivot confirms, QuadZig permanently marks that exact position as a historic dot, color‑matched to its level. Over time, a full trail of confirmed pivots builds behind price.

This gives you:

A transparent view of how pivots form before locking

Automatic identification of key price zones

A verifiable history of every confirmed structural turn

Up to 500 confirmed pivots per level (configurable)


Formation Dots — See the Market Thinking

Enable Formation Dots to watch pivot candidates develop in real time.
See how the algorithm evaluates and rejects potential pivots as price unfolds.

Advanced traders use this to anticipate structural shifts before they confirm.

Both Historic Dots and Formation Dots can be toggled independently.


Your Chart, Your Style

QuadZig adapts to your workflow:

Dots Only — minimalist Semafor view

ZigZag Lines — enable per level (L1 dotted, L2, L3 - solid thinner, L4 solid thick )

Level Control — toggle any of the 4 levels on/off

Focus only on the structure that matters to your strategy.


Alerts — L3 and L4 Only

Get notified the moment a major structural pivot confirms:

Desktop Popup

Sound

Push Notification

Email

Choose alert‑on‑forming‑bar or alert‑on‑close.
Each channel toggles independently.


Lightning‑Fast Performance

Optimized for MetaTrader 4's architecture to ensure ultra-low CPU usage and smooth performance on older terminals while maintaining professional-grade institutional analytics.

High‑Efficiency Data Engine:  
Single‑Pass ATR system processes data once and shares it across all 4 levels.
Up to 75% faster than standard ZigZag tools.

No‑Lag Architecture:  
Heavy calculations run only on candle open, not every tick.

Direct Price Access:  
Reads all 8 timeframes without freezing or stalling.

VPS Optimized:  
Extremely low memory footprint for 24/7 operation.


The 3‑Step Method

Step 1 — Read the Dashboard  
Check H4 and D1. If they agree, that’s your directional bias.

Step 2 — Wait for the Tide  
Look for an L3 or L4 pivot on your chart.
L1 = noise. L2, L3- strong structure. L4 = major structure.

Step 3 — Confirm & Execute  
If adjacent timeframes agree, the structural window is open.
Enter with confidence.


Who Is QuadZig For?

The Overwhelmed Trader — replaces 5+ indicators with one structural map

The Multi‑Timeframe Trader — stop switching charts; see everything at once

The Transparent Trader — historic dots show exactly how pivots formed

The Structure Trader — four levels reveal the market’s full skeletal map

What’s New in Version 1.10

Full Panel Position Control
Side offset

Column spacing

Corner anchor

All X‑axis settings in one place

📏 Row‑by‑Row Vertical Layout
Independent height for each dashboard row

Global vertical shift

 Real‑Time Candle Direction
Updates on every tick — no lag, no delay.

More Visual Tweaks
Separate font, dot, and candle sizes

Optional panel heading

Fully adjustable colors

Your Feedback Matters
If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kalman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 4. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important quest
Silent Arrow MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT4 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation
Equity Pulse MT4
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT4 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT4 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
ClearEdge HUD MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT5 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT5 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflue
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MTF MT4 Four-level market structure, ZigZag pivots, and multi-timeframe direction in one clean trading dashboard. QuadZig is a professional market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4. It combines a 4-level ZigZag Semafor system with a compact multi-timeframe dashboard, helping traders see where price has turned, which structure level is active, and whether higher timeframes are supporting the current move. Instead of relying on one basic ZigZag line, QuadZig se
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vol
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kaman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important questi
Silent Arrow MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT5 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT5 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmatio
Equity pulse MT5
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT5 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
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