QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.44
- Обновлено: 13 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders.
Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard.
What Is QuadZig?
QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a built‑in Multi‑Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard for MetaTrader.
Instead of one ZigZag showing one picture, QuadZig runs four structural engines simultaneously, each tuned to a different scale of market movement:
L1 & L2 — The Ripples
Minor pivots. Ideal for timing entries and intraday reactions.
L3 & L4 — The Tides
Major structural anchors. These define the moves that truly matter.
Place QuadZig on any chart and instantly see:
Where structure formed
Which levels are active
Which timeframe is driving the market
Whether the market is expanding, reversing, or stalling
All without opening a single extra chart.
The Live Multi‑Timeframe Dashboard
Eight timeframes. One glance. Full picture.
The dashboard updates automatically and displays three critical components for M1 → W1:
🟢 Direction — Green = UP · 🔴 Red = DOWN · 🟡 Yellow = Neutral
Dominant Level — L1-minor ripple , L2, L3- strong structure, or L4 - major tide
Current Candle — Live bullish / bearish / flat status
No other MTF Semafor tool shows you which structural level is driving the direction.
QuadZig does.
Historic Pivot Dots — Full Transparency
Every ZigZag repaints. QuadZig is honest about it.
When a pivot confirms, QuadZig permanently marks that exact position as a historic dot, color‑matched to its level. Over time, a full trail of confirmed pivots builds behind price.
This gives you:
A transparent view of how pivots form before locking
Automatic identification of key price zones
A verifiable history of every confirmed structural turn
Up to 500 confirmed pivots per level (configurable)
Formation Dots — See the Market Thinking
Enable Formation Dots to watch pivot candidates develop in real time.
See how the algorithm evaluates and rejects potential pivots as price unfolds.
Advanced traders use this to anticipate structural shifts before they confirm.
Both Historic Dots and Formation Dots can be toggled independently.
Your Chart, Your Style
QuadZig adapts to your workflow:
Dots Only — minimalist Semafor view
ZigZag Lines — enable per level (L1 dotted, L2, L3 - solid thinner, L4 solid thick )
Level Control — toggle any of the 4 levels on/off
Focus only on the structure that matters to your strategy.
Alerts — L3 and L4 Only
Get notified the moment a major structural pivot confirms:
Desktop Popup
Sound
Push Notification
Choose alert‑on‑forming‑bar or alert‑on‑close.
Each channel toggles independently.
Lightning‑Fast Performance
Optimized for MetaTrader 4's architecture to ensure ultra-low CPU usage and smooth performance on older terminals while maintaining professional-grade institutional analytics.
High‑Efficiency Data Engine:
Single‑Pass ATR system processes data once and shares it across all 4 levels.
Up to 75% faster than standard ZigZag tools.
No‑Lag Architecture:
Heavy calculations run only on candle open, not every tick.
Direct Price Access:
Reads all 8 timeframes without freezing or stalling.
VPS Optimized:
Extremely low memory footprint for 24/7 operation.
The 3‑Step Method
Step 1 — Read the Dashboard
Check H4 and D1. If they agree, that’s your directional bias.
Step 2 — Wait for the Tide
Look for an L3 or L4 pivot on your chart.
L1 = noise. L2, L3- strong structure. L4 = major structure.
Step 3 — Confirm & Execute
If adjacent timeframes agree, the structural window is open.
Enter with confidence.
Who Is QuadZig For?
The Overwhelmed Trader — replaces 5+ indicators with one structural map
The Multi‑Timeframe Trader — stop switching charts; see everything at once
The Transparent Trader — historic dots show exactly how pivots formed
The Structure Trader — four levels reveal the market’s full skeletal map
What’s New in Version 1.10
Full Panel Position Control
Side offset
Column spacing
Corner anchor
All X‑axis settings in one place
📏 Row‑by‑Row Vertical Layout
Independent height for each dashboard row
Global vertical shift
Real‑Time Candle Direction
Updates on every tick — no lag, no delay.
More Visual Tweaks
Separate font, dot, and candle sizes
Optional panel heading
Fully adjustable colors
Your Feedback Matters
If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.
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Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.
Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.
Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.