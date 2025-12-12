Nimora MT5

Nimora

Price today is 200. When 10 copies are sold, the new price will be 274. Don’t miss the early slot. Currently sold: 1.







Join our growing trader community on MQL: (Click Here)

Dive deeper into the EA’s insights:





Overview Chart Symbol: XAUUSD (single chart setup) Timeframe: M30 Best For: XAUUSD Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 optimal

Why Nimora Stands Out

Main Strategy: At its core, the EA employs Dynamic Liquidity Tapping, a high-frequency strategy that identifies clusters of unfilled institutional orders. By trading into these liquidity gaps, it rides the wave created by large players entering the market—executing with the smart money, not against it.

Installation Made Simple

Step 1: Attach Nimora to the XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader.

Step 2: Use the M30 timeframe for optimal results.

Step 3: Customize lot size and choose whether to enable Smart management mode.

Step 4: Enable AutoTrading and let Nimora operate seamlessly.







