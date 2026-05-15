Price Action Robot MT5

3.86

Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action, focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, adapting to momentum and structure shifts while maintaining precise and disciplined execution. This approach allows the robot to operate in a clean and controlled way, avoiding unnecessary risk and overcomplicated strategies. No grid and no martingale means every trade is based on clear logic, with full control over exposure and risk management. The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, focusing on some of the most liquid and actively traded markets. It is built to deliver consistent performance by following real market behavior, making it suitable for traders who value stability, precision, and long term reliability over aggressive or unpredictable strategies. Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $799 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Price Action Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator. 

Key features:

  • Pure Price Action
    The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior.
  • Structure Focused
    It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points.
  • Trend Adaptive
    The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments.
    Precise Entries
  • Advanced logic ensures accurate trade execution with carefully selected entry points.
  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time.
  • No Grid No Martingale
    The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure.
  • Prop Firm Ready
    Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution.
  • Optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe
    Price Action Robot is suitable for traders looking for a clean, logic driven system that follows the market instead of predicting it. 

Trade Management:

  1. Structure Based Stop Loss
    Stop Loss is automatically placed based on recent swing highs and lows, following real market structure instead of fixed distances.

  2. Risk Reward Based Take Profit
    Take Profit is calculated using a predefined Risk Reward ratio, ensuring consistent and disciplined trade management.

  3. Break Even Function
    Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry level after reaching a defined profit level, protecting capital.

  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Dynamically locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor, adapting to market volatility.

How do I start:
After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to EURUSD or XAUUSD chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process has been simplified and the only parameter that needs to be adjusted is lot size. All other settings are optimized by default. Price Action Robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account type, but low spread accounts are recommended. Suggested leverage is from 1:20 up to 1:1000.

How to properly test the Price Action Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date and select Every Tick Normal. Add the robot to EURUSD or XAUUSD, on M15 timeframe. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:
Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit: 1000
Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:
The robot costs $799. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999. 

PRICE ACTION ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Price Action Robot different from other trading robots?
    Price Action Robot is based entirely on pure market behavior without using indicators. It focuses on structure, trend dynamics, and real price movement instead of lagging signals. The system does not use grid, martingale, or hedging, ensuring clean logic and controlled risk management.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit is handled automatically.

  3. Which markets does Price Action Robot support?
    The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD, focusing on high liquidity and stable trading conditions.

  4. What timeframe should I use?
    Price Action Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, providing a strong balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

  5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market structure and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

  6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
    The robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

  7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
    No. Price Action Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position and structured risk management. No grid, no martingale, no hedging.

  8. How does trade management work?
    The robot uses structured trade management based on real market logic:
    - Stop Loss is placed automatically based on market structure
    - Take Profit is calculated using Risk Reward ratio
    - Break Even secures the position after reaching defined profit
    - ATR Trailing Stop locks in profits as the trade develops

  9. Can I customize the settings?
    Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as Risk Percent, Fixed Lot, trading hours, spread filters, and other safety settings.

  10. Can I use Price Action Robot with any broker?
    Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are recommended for best performance.

  11. What platforms are supported?
    Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

  12. Can I use Price Action Robot with Prop Trading Firms?
    Yes. Price Action Robot is designed to work with Prop Trading Firms and can be used with any firm. The system follows strict risk management rules, using a clean trading approach without grid or martingale strategies.
    It operates with:
    - controlled risk per trade
    - single position logic
    - structured Stop Loss and Take Profit
    - no aggressive recovery systems

  13. Will I receive updates?
    Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

  14. What is the pricing model?
    Price Action Robot uses a progressive pricing system:
    - Starting price: $699
    - Final price: $1999

  15. Is there a purchase limit?
    Yes. The number of copies is limited to maintain:
    - stable performance
    - controlled execution environment
    - long term product value
    - high quality support

  16. What do I receive after purchase?
    After purchase, you will receive:
    - access to Price Action Robot (MT4 or MT5)
    - full manual in 10 languages
    - access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.

评分 7
rojith
241
rojith 2026.06.02 16:49 
 

Really good support from the technical team .......Looking forward the result same as the XIRO Robot which is really amazing.

MONT S
38
MONT S 2026.05.23 09:52 
 

I really liked it, so i decided to buy. it's an EA that uses a relatively low-risk strategy , not trade frequently no grid and martingale. i'm currently testing it out. it's good approach, especially with community for sharing information.

Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.19 04:21 
 

I have been testing Price Action Robot for some time and I am honestly impressed with how clean and logical the system is. What stands out the most is that it does not rely on indicators or any kind of over-complicated strategies. Everything is based on real price action, structure and trend, which makes the trades feel much more natural and understandable. The entries are very precise and you can clearly see that the robot waits for proper conditions instead of forcing trades. I also like that it uses structure based Stop Loss and Risk Reward logic, so everything is consistent and controlled. No grid, no martingale, which for me is a big advantage because I prefer safer and more professional approaches. Another big plus is how simple it is to use. You basically set the lot size and the rest is handled automatically. At the same time, the system still feels advanced because of how it reads the market. The community and support are also very solid. After joining the group you can see that people are active and helping each other, which makes a big difference compared to many other products. Overall, Price Action Robot is a well built system for anyone who is looking for a structured, clean and disciplined way of trading without unnecessary risk.

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Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
专家
SmartChoise Battery EA 是经典 SmartChoise Expert Advisor（v8.2）的精炼且稳定的延续版本。 用户手册可以通过我个人主页上的链接获取。 本版本保留了早期的神经逻辑和经典过滤系统，许多交易者正是因为其稳定、可预测的表现而认可它。它专为偏好原始交易节奏的用户打造，更注重清晰与简洁，而不是不断的功能变动。 Battery EA 集成了 SmartChoise 全套安全层、风险控制和回撤恢复机制，确保在各种市场环境下都能进行有纪律的交易管理。它同样兼容既有的保护逻辑，例如 Hard Stops、Daily and Weekly Limits、Equity Controls 和 Safe Mode，以在长期内维持账户的安全与稳定。 与较新的版本不同，此分支将保持逻辑固定，几乎无需维护，适合希望在不改变内部逻辑和参数行为的前提下，获得稳定表现的交易者。 简单来说，SmartChoise Battery EA 在保留原始 SmartChoise 引擎可靠性的同时，结合了先进保护系统带来的安全性，以及经过验证结构的简洁性，非常适合重视信任、掌控感和
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Aussie Loonie EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (24)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.4 (10)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
实用工具
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
指标
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
指标
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
实用工具
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (9)
实用工具
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (6)
实用工具
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
指标
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
FREE
筛选:
rojith
241
rojith 2026.06.02 16:49 
 

Really good support from the technical team .......Looking forward the result same as the XIRO Robot which is really amazing.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.02 17:36
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
MONT S
38
MONT S 2026.05.23 09:52 
 

I really liked it, so i decided to buy. it's an EA that uses a relatively low-risk strategy , not trade frequently no grid and martingale. i'm currently testing it out. it's good approach, especially with community for sharing information.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.23 10:24
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Naimeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel
319
Naimeshkumar Jayantibhai Patel 2026.05.22 02:51 
 

when you give your honest feedback the developer remove you from telegram support. and force you to remove negative feedback and comments. this happens in his other EAs as well. in the comments who are posting positive results are their own accounts. even when you use same settings your trades wont match with other user(his own accounts)...

i already connected with live account and in future i am very happy to update my feedback if this EA perform well.

For live result of this BOT check comments before buying.. i have used same settings provided buy them (..

And Big question Why you dont you have Live signals of your any BOT, or even in myfxbook history?

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.22 08:51
⛔️This person bought the robot for only one purpose, to add a negative review and stop its sales. We saw positive comments added for another SELLER and all of this has been reported. Please do not take into account any of these comments or results that he publishes because they are false. This person is using his OWN settings and after only 1 day of use he added negative results as well as a review.
Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.19 04:21 
 

I have been testing Price Action Robot for some time and I am honestly impressed with how clean and logical the system is. What stands out the most is that it does not rely on indicators or any kind of over-complicated strategies. Everything is based on real price action, structure and trend, which makes the trades feel much more natural and understandable. The entries are very precise and you can clearly see that the robot waits for proper conditions instead of forcing trades. I also like that it uses structure based Stop Loss and Risk Reward logic, so everything is consistent and controlled. No grid, no martingale, which for me is a big advantage because I prefer safer and more professional approaches. Another big plus is how simple it is to use. You basically set the lot size and the rest is handled automatically. At the same time, the system still feels advanced because of how it reads the market. The community and support are also very solid. After joining the group you can see that people are active and helping each other, which makes a big difference compared to many other products. Overall, Price Action Robot is a well built system for anyone who is looking for a structured, clean and disciplined way of trading without unnecessary risk.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.19 08:28
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Michal Fojtl
588
Michal Fojtl 2026.05.18 11:58 
 

I am very impressed by the experience this team has to be able to create such different and advanced systems. I bought Price Action Robot because I love Price Action strategies and so far I have never seen a robot like this one. I also recommend XIRO Robot and XG Gold. Both have been generating very stable profits on my account for several months. Thank you for the great tools you create and also for the fast support.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.18 12:37
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.05.18 11:03 
 

Update 12 June 2026

Unfortunately, after several weeks of testing and live trading, I cannot give this Expert Advisor a positive review. First of all, the EA itself does not appear to provide any consistent edge or reliable profitability. The results seem largely random, with periods of gains followed by losses that quickly erase previous profits. After multiple consecutive losing trades, I reduced my lot size and eventually decided to move the EA to a demo account because I no longer felt confident risking real money on it. To be fair, I am not saying this is the worst EA on the market. There are certainly products that perform much worse. However, I also cannot say that this EA has demonstrated any clear ability to generate stable, long-term profits. Based on my experience, it has not met the expectations created by its marketing. That said, my negative rating is not only about the EA itself. The main reason for this review is the behavior of the developers. In my experience, they do not tolerate criticism or negative feedback of any kind. Whenever a customer posts a comment that is even remotely critical, the reaction is often the same: pressure is applied to remove the comment. The message is essentially, “Remove the post or we will stop providing support,” or “Remove the post or we will stop providing updates.” I have personally purchased four of their products. Two were purchased through MQL5, where their ability to retaliate is limited to removing users from their Telegram groups. The other two were purchased directly from them. In those cases, I was explicitly informed that despite having paid for the products and despite being entitled to future updates, I would no longer receive updates because of my critical comments. What makes this even more concerning is that this is not an isolated experience. Anyone who spends some time reading comments and discussions related to their other EAs on MQL5 will find similar reports from other customers. I am not the only person who has experienced this type of behavior. A professional developer should welcome honest feedback, whether positive or negative. No trading system wins all the time, and most traders understand that. What is difficult to accept is a situation where customers feel pressured into removing legitimate reviews or risk losing support and updates for products they have already purchased. For these reasons, I cannot recommend this developer. The EA’s performance has been disappointing, but the customer relations and handling of criticism have been even more disappointing. I will continue to monitor the EA and, if its long-term performance improves significantly, I will update this review accordingly. At the moment, however, my experience has been overwhelmingly negative.

Blvght
404
Blvght 2026.05.18 11:01 
 

Price Action Robot is another great system from this team. I bought practically all of their robots and they really work very well. The support is also very helpful in the group and they reply almost instantly. Thanks.

MQL TOOLS SL
81979
来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.18 11:09
Thank you very much for your review, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with Price Action Robot. This system was designed with a very clear goal in mind to follow real market behavior instead of relying on indicators or overcomplicated strategies. It focuses on structure, trend and clean execution, which allows it to operate in a more controlled and consistent way. We are glad to see that this approach is being noticed and valued. We are also building not just a product, but a strong community around our robots. Inside the private group, users can exchange ideas, share results and get direct support from our team. This is a big part of the project and something we continuously improve, because trading becomes much easier when you are not doing it alone. Your feedback helps us grow and motivates us to keep developing and improving the system with new updates and features. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the community👍📊
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