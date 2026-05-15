Price Action Robot MT5

Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action, focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditions, adapting to momentum and structure shifts while maintaining precise and disciplined execution. This approach allows the robot to operate in a clean and controlled way, avoiding unnecessary risk and overcomplicated strategies. No grid and no martingale means every trade is based on clear logic, with full control over exposure and risk management. The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, focusing on some of the most liquid and actively traded markets. It is built to deliver consistent performance by following real market behavior, making it suitable for traders who value stability, precision, and long term reliability over aggressive or unpredictable strategies. Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:

The special price $799 is valid until 14 August 2026. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999. Bonus for all users:

Each user who purchases Price Action Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator or Multi Indicator.

Key features:



Pure Price Action

The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior.



The robot operates without indicators, using raw price data to make decisions based on real market behavior. Structure Focused

It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points.



It identifies key levels, support and resistance zones, and market structure shifts to find optimal entry points. Trend Adaptive

The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments.

Precise Entries

The system adjusts to current market conditions, following trends when momentum is strong and avoiding unstable environments. Precise Entries Advanced logic ensures accurate trade execution with carefully selected entry points.



Risk Control

Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time.



Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable performance over time. No Grid No Martingale

The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure.



The system does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring transparent logic and controlled risk exposure. Prop Firm Ready

Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution.



Designed to work with Prop Trading Firms, following strict risk rules and disciplined execution. Optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD on M15 timeframe

Price Action Robot is suitable for traders looking for a clean, logic driven system that follows the market instead of predicting it.

Trade Management:

Structure Based Stop Loss

Stop Loss is automatically placed based on recent swing highs and lows, following real market structure instead of fixed distances.



Risk Reward Based Take Profit

Take Profit is calculated using a predefined Risk Reward ratio, ensuring consistent and disciplined trade management.



Break Even Function

Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry level after reaching a defined profit level, protecting capital.



ATR Trailing Stop

Dynamically locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor, adapting to market volatility.

How do I start:

After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add the EA to EURUSD or XAUUSD chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process has been simplified and the only parameter that needs to be adjusted is lot size. All other settings are optimized by default. Price Action Robot can be used with any Forex broker and on any account type, but low spread accounts are recommended. Suggested leverage is from 1:20 up to 1:1000.

How to properly test the Price Action Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?

Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date and select Every Tick Normal. Add the robot to EURUSD or XAUUSD, on M15 timeframe. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:

Pairs: EURUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: 1000

Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000

Account type: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:

The current version of this robot is 2.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:

The robot costs $799. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1999.

PRICE ACTION ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Price Action Robot different from other trading robots?

Price Action Robot is based entirely on pure market behavior without using indicators. It focuses on structure, trend dynamics, and real price movement instead of lagging signals. The system does not use grid, martingale, or hedging, ensuring clean logic and controlled risk management.



Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit is handled automatically.



Which markets does Price Action Robot support?

The system is optimized for EURUSD and XAUUSD, focusing on high liquidity and stable trading conditions.



What timeframe should I use?

Price Action Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, providing a strong balance between signal quality and trading frequency.



Does the robot trade fully automatically?

Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market structure and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.



How many positions can be open at the same time?

The robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.



Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?

No. Price Action Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position and structured risk management. No grid, no martingale, no hedging.



How does trade management work?

The robot uses structured trade management based on real market logic:

- Stop Loss is placed automatically based on market structure

- Take Profit is calculated using Risk Reward ratio

- Break Even secures the position after reaching defined profit

- ATR Trailing Stop locks in profits as the trade develops



Can I customize the settings?

Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as Risk Percent, Fixed Lot, trading hours, spread filters, and other safety settings.



Can I use Price Action Robot with any broker?

Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Low spread accounts are recommended for best performance.



What platforms are supported?

Price Action Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.



Can I use Price Action Robot with Prop Trading Firms?

Yes. Price Action Robot is designed to work with Prop Trading Firms and can be used with any firm. The system follows strict risk management rules, using a clean trading approach without grid or martingale strategies.

It operates with:

- controlled risk per trade

- single position logic

- structured Stop Loss and Take Profit

- no aggressive recovery systems



Will I receive updates?

Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.



What is the pricing model?

Price Action Robot uses a progressive pricing system:

- Starting price: $699

- Final price: $1999



Is there a purchase limit?

Yes. The number of copies is limited to maintain:

- stable performance

- controlled execution environment

- long term product value

- high quality support



What do I receive after purchase?

After purchase, you will receive:

- access to Price Action Robot (MT4 or MT5)

- full manual in 10 languages

- access to private support group

After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.