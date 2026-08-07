Zistilo AI Gold Tester

Input:

EnableDebugLog — Enables detailed Expert/Journal logs for troubleshooting and monitoring.

SymbolMap — Maps server symbol names to broker-specific symbol names.

MagicNumber — Unique identifier used to recognize and manage the EA’s trades.

MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points before opening a new trade.

MaxSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed execution slippage in points.

MaxSignalTradesPerBasket — Maximum number of signal-based trades allowed per basket; 0 means unlimited.

UseAutoReinforcements — Enables automatic TP4–TP1 reinforcement entries after the initial TP5 trade.

EntryStrengthFilter — Selects which signal strengths are allowed to open new trades.

Lot5 — Lot size for the initial TP5 market entry.

Lot4 — Lot size for the TP4 reinforcement entry.

Lot3 — Lot size for the TP3 reinforcement entry.

Lot2 — Lot size for the TP2 reinforcement entry.

Lot1 — Lot size for the TP1 reinforcement entry.

UseExtendOrders — Enables additional reinforcement levels beyond TP1.

SL_Points — Fixed Stop Loss distance in points; 0 disables the fixed Stop Loss.

PendingExecutionMode — Selects whether reinforcement orders are REAL broker pending orders or VIRTUAL internal orders.

ShowVirtualLines — Shows virtual reinforcement order levels on the chart.

VirtualOrderExpiryHours — Number of hours before a virtual pending level expires; 0 means no expiry.

BasketTotalTP_Points — Target distance in points from the basket’s weighted average entry price.

UseFloatingLossClose — Enables protection that closes trades when the floating loss reaches the specified limit.

FloatingLossCloseTarget — Maximum allowed floating loss in account currency before protection is triggered.

UseFloatingWinCloseStop — Stops new trading after the configured daily closed-profit target is reached.

FloatingWinCloseTarget — Daily closed-profit target in account currency.

UseTimeFilter — Restricts new trade entries to the configured trading session.

StartHour — Trading session start hour using broker server time.

EndHour — Trading session end hour using broker server time.

UseForcedClose — Enables automatic daily closing of all managed trades and orders.

ForceCloseHour — Hour when the EA performs the forced daily close using broker server time.

UseFridayFilter — Enables a separate trading schedule for Friday.

FridayStartHour — Friday trading session start hour using broker server time.

FridayEndHour — Friday trading session end hour using broker server time.

FridayForceCloseHour — Hour when all managed trades are forcibly closed on Friday.

UseNewsFilter — Blocks new trading around configured economic news events.

NewsBlockMinutesBefore — Number of minutes before a news event when new entries are blocked.

NewsBlockMinutesAfter — Number of minutes after a news event when new entries remain blocked.

NewsImportance — Selects which economic news impact levels should block trading.

NewsBlockReinforcements — Prevents new reinforcement entries during the news-blocking period.

NewsFailClosed — Blocks trading if economic calendar data cannot be retrieved.

NewsExtraCurrencies — Additional currencies whose economic news should be monitored.

DirectionFilter — Controls whether the EA accepts BUY, SELL, ALL, or no new trade directions.

UseTrendEngineFilter — Enables the multi-timeframe trend filter for validating new trade directions.

TrendTF_Context — Higher timeframe used to determine the broader market trend context.

TrendTF_Anchor — Main timeframe used to determine the primary trend direction.

TrendTF_Intermediate — Intermediate timeframe used to confirm the trend before entry.

ShowDashboard — Shows or hides the EA information dashboard on the chart.

DashUpdateSeconds — Defines how often the dashboard information is refreshed.

DashX — Horizontal dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

DashY — Vertical dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

ClrBackground — Sets the dashboard background color.

ClrBorder — Sets the dashboard border color.

ClrTitle — Sets the dashboard title color.

ClrWin — Sets the color used for profitable trade information.

ClrLoss — Sets the color used for losing trade information.

ClrOpen — Sets the color used for open trade information.

ClrText — Sets the main dashboard text color.

ClrMuted — Sets the secondary or muted dashboard text color.

ShowBasketCloseLine — Shows or hides the calculated basket closing target line.

BasketCloseLine_Color — Sets the basket closing target line color.

BasketCloseLine_Style — Sets the basket closing target line style.

BasketCloseLine_Width — Sets the basket closing target line thickness.

BasketCloseLine_ShowText — Shows the basket closing target price next to the line.

UseBasketCloseLineAsBrokerTP — Applies the calculated basket closing level as a real broker-side Take Profit.

ClearBasketLineTPWhenNoLine — Removes broker-side basket TP levels when no valid basket close line exists.