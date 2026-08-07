Zistilo AI Gold Tester

Input:

  • EnableDebugLog — Enables detailed Expert/Journal logs for troubleshooting and monitoring.

  • SymbolMap — Maps server symbol names to broker-specific symbol names.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier used to recognize and manage the EA’s trades.

  • MaxSpreadPoints — Maximum allowed spread in points before opening a new trade.

  • MaxSlippagePoints — Maximum allowed execution slippage in points.

  • MaxSignalTradesPerBasket — Maximum number of signal-based trades allowed per basket; 0 means unlimited.

  • UseAutoReinforcements — Enables automatic TP4–TP1 reinforcement entries after the initial TP5 trade.

  • EntryStrengthFilter — Selects which signal strengths are allowed to open new trades.

  • Lot5 — Lot size for the initial TP5 market entry.

  • Lot4 — Lot size for the TP4 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot3 — Lot size for the TP3 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot2 — Lot size for the TP2 reinforcement entry.

  • Lot1 — Lot size for the TP1 reinforcement entry.

  • UseExtendOrders — Enables additional reinforcement levels beyond TP1.

  • SL_Points — Fixed Stop Loss distance in points; 0 disables the fixed Stop Loss.

  • PendingExecutionMode — Selects whether reinforcement orders are REAL broker pending orders or VIRTUAL internal orders.

  • ShowVirtualLines — Shows virtual reinforcement order levels on the chart.

  • VirtualOrderExpiryHours — Number of hours before a virtual pending level expires; 0 means no expiry.

  • BasketTotalTP_Points — Target distance in points from the basket’s weighted average entry price.

  • UseFloatingLossClose — Enables protection that closes trades when the floating loss reaches the specified limit.

  • FloatingLossCloseTarget — Maximum allowed floating loss in account currency before protection is triggered.

  • UseFloatingWinCloseStop — Stops new trading after the configured daily closed-profit target is reached.

  • FloatingWinCloseTarget — Daily closed-profit target in account currency.

  • UseTimeFilter — Restricts new trade entries to the configured trading session.

  • StartHour — Trading session start hour using broker server time.

  • EndHour — Trading session end hour using broker server time.

  • UseForcedClose — Enables automatic daily closing of all managed trades and orders.

  • ForceCloseHour — Hour when the EA performs the forced daily close using broker server time.

  • UseFridayFilter — Enables a separate trading schedule for Friday.

  • FridayStartHour — Friday trading session start hour using broker server time.

  • FridayEndHour — Friday trading session end hour using broker server time.

  • FridayForceCloseHour — Hour when all managed trades are forcibly closed on Friday.

  • UseNewsFilter — Blocks new trading around configured economic news events.

  • NewsBlockMinutesBefore — Number of minutes before a news event when new entries are blocked.

  • NewsBlockMinutesAfter — Number of minutes after a news event when new entries remain blocked.

  • NewsImportance — Selects which economic news impact levels should block trading.

  • NewsBlockReinforcements — Prevents new reinforcement entries during the news-blocking period.

  • NewsFailClosed — Blocks trading if economic calendar data cannot be retrieved.

  • NewsExtraCurrencies — Additional currencies whose economic news should be monitored.

  • DirectionFilter — Controls whether the EA accepts BUY, SELL, ALL, or no new trade directions.

  • UseTrendEngineFilter — Enables the multi-timeframe trend filter for validating new trade directions.

  • TrendTF_Context — Higher timeframe used to determine the broader market trend context.

  • TrendTF_Anchor — Main timeframe used to determine the primary trend direction.

  • TrendTF_Intermediate — Intermediate timeframe used to confirm the trend before entry.

  • ShowDashboard — Shows or hides the EA information dashboard on the chart.

  • DashUpdateSeconds — Defines how often the dashboard information is refreshed.

  • DashX — Horizontal dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

  • DashY — Vertical dashboard position in pixels from the chart edge.

  • ClrBackground — Sets the dashboard background color.

  • ClrBorder — Sets the dashboard border color.

  • ClrTitle — Sets the dashboard title color.

  • ClrWin — Sets the color used for profitable trade information.

  • ClrLoss — Sets the color used for losing trade information.

  • ClrOpen — Sets the color used for open trade information.

  • ClrText — Sets the main dashboard text color.

  • ClrMuted — Sets the secondary or muted dashboard text color.

  • ShowBasketCloseLine — Shows or hides the calculated basket closing target line.

  • BasketCloseLine_Color — Sets the basket closing target line color.

  • BasketCloseLine_Style — Sets the basket closing target line style.

  • BasketCloseLine_Width — Sets the basket closing target line thickness.

  • BasketCloseLine_ShowText — Shows the basket closing target price next to the line.

  • UseBasketCloseLineAsBrokerTP — Applies the calculated basket closing level as a real broker-side Take Profit.

  • ClearBasketLineTPWhenNoLine — Removes broker-side basket TP levels when no valid basket close line exists.

  • DirectClientKeyClient authentication key used to connect the EA to the signal delivery service.


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