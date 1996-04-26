Gold Phase

Gold Phase is a precision timing oscillator built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute and 5-minute charts. It combines a dominant cycle line (Gold Center) with a responsive Phase Angle to reveal real-time shifts in market direction. The focus is not on extremes, but on clean crossover signals that reflect changes in momentum and control.

⚠️ Important: This indicator is only suitable for Gold (XAUUSD) on M1 and M5. Performance will degrade on other pairs or timeframes.

How to Use

The core logic is simple and powerful: watch the crossovers.

  • Bullish Signal:
    When the Phase Angle crosses ABOVE the Gold Center, it indicates a shift toward upward momentum. This is your primary buy trigger.
  • Bearish Signal:
    When the Phase Angle crosses BELOW the Gold Center, it signals downward pressure taking control. This is your primary sell trigger.

The strength of the move depends on how clean and decisive the crossover is. Sharp, angled crosses tend to lead to stronger moves, while flat or messy crosses suggest weak conditions.

Role of the 50 Level

The 50 line acts as a directional filter, but not a strict rule:

  • Above 50 → market has a bullish bias
  • Below 50 → market has a bearish bias

Crossovers that happen in the direction of the 50-level bias tend to be more reliable, while counter-bias crosses may result in shorter moves or pullbacks.

Best Practice

  • Focus only on clean crossover events
  • Trade during high activity periods (London/New York sessions)
  • Avoid choppy, sideways conditions where lines constantly tangle

This indicator is built for precision entries, not noise. Master the crossover timing, and you unlock its real edge.


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'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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