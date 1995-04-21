Gold Phase is a precision timing oscillator built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute and 5-minute charts. It combines a dominant cycle line (Gold Center) with a responsive Phase Angle to reveal real-time shifts in market direction. The focus is not on extremes, but on clean crossover signals that reflect changes in momentum and control.

⚠️ Important: This indicator is only suitable for Gold (XAUUSD) on M1 and M5. Performance will degrade on other pairs or timeframes.

How to Use

The core logic is simple and powerful: watch the crossovers.

Bullish Signal:

When the Phase Angle crosses ABOVE the Gold Center , it indicates a shift toward upward momentum. This is your primary buy trigger.

When the , it indicates a shift toward upward momentum. This is your primary buy trigger. Bearish Signal:

When the Phase Angle crosses BELOW the Gold Center, it signals downward pressure taking control. This is your primary sell trigger.

The strength of the move depends on how clean and decisive the crossover is. Sharp, angled crosses tend to lead to stronger moves, while flat or messy crosses suggest weak conditions.

Role of the 50 Level

The 50 line acts as a directional filter, but not a strict rule:

Above 50 → market has a bullish bias

Below 50 → market has a bearish bias

Crossovers that happen in the direction of the 50-level bias tend to be more reliable, while counter-bias crosses may result in shorter moves or pullbacks.

Best Practice

Focus only on clean crossover events

Trade during high activity periods (London/New York sessions)

Avoid choppy, sideways conditions where lines constantly tangle

This indicator is built for precision entries, not noise. Master the crossover timing, and you unlock its real edge.