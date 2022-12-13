Magic Triangles is a tick Expert Advisor designed for simultaneous trading on three symbols of the FOREX market.

The possible combinations of the financial instruments:

SYMBOL 1 SYMBOL 2 SYMBOL 3 EURUSD EURJPY USDJPY EURUSD EURCHF USDCHF EURGBP EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY CHFJPY USDCHF EURCHF EURUSD AUDCAD AUDJPY CADJPY

Symbols are choosed in accordance with the following principle of triangulation: SYMBOL_1=SYMBOL_2/SYMBOL_3, for example: EURUSD = EURJPY/USDJPY.

Inputs

First Symbol - first financial instrument;

Second Symbol - second financial instrument ;

- second financial instrument Third Symbol - third financial instrument;

- third financial instrument; Number of Pips - number of pips for infringement of triangulation;

- number of pips for infringement of triangulation; Risk - risk level (directly connected with volume for opening positions);

- risk level (directly connected with volume for opening positions); Type of lot - lot type: fixed ; percent - percentage of free margin;

- lot type: Type of lot value :

: Microlots ;

;

Minilots ;

; Process synchronization - Process synchronization:



- Process synchronization: true ;

;

false ;

; Connection Control - control of connection with a trade server:

- control of connection with a trade server: true ;

;

false ;

; Latency Control - control of latency level to a trade server:



- control of latency level to a trade server: true;



false;

Email Notifications - e-mail notifications about disconnections with a trade server:

- e-mail notifications about disconnections with a trade server: true ;

;

false ;

; Push Notifications - push-notifications about disconnections with a trade server :

- push-notifications : true ;

;

false;

Print Basic Report :

: true ;

;

false ;

; Print Specail Report :

: true ;

;

false ;

; Language of messages - language of log messages and alerts: English ; Russian ;

- language of log messages and alerts: Trading on Mondays :

: true ;

;

false ;

; Trading on Saturdays :

: true ;

;

false ;

; Trading on Sundays :

: true ;



false ;

Monday Start Time - operation start time on Mondays (server time);

- operation start time on Mondays (server time); Saturday Start Time - operation start time on Saturdays (server time);



operation start time on Saturdays (server time); Sunday Start Time - operation start time on Sundays (server time);



operation start time on Sundays (server time); Daily Start Time - daily operation start time (server time), except Mondays, Saturdays, Sundays ;

- daily operation start time ; Daily Finish Time - daily operation end time for positions openings (server time) , except Saturdays and Sundays ;

- daily operation end time for positions ; Saturday Finish Time - operation end time for positions openings (server time) on Saturdays ;



- operation end time for positions openings (server time) on ; Sunday Finish Time - operation end time for positions openings (server time) on Sundays ;



- operation end time for positions openings (server time) on ; Daily Close Time - daily time for close positions and operation end time (server time), except Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays ;

Friday Close Time - time for close positions and operation end time on Fridays (server time);

- time for close positions and operation end time on Fridays (server time); Saturday Close Time - time for close positions and operation end time on Saturdays (server time);



- time for close positions and operation end time on (server time); Sunday Close Time - time for close positions and operation end time on Sundays (server time);



Some features

If the EA does not open positions, it means that input parameters do not correspond to the broker's conditions. In this case you need to adjust parameters by means of testing the EA in the Strategy Tester!

The EA opens and closes positions according to the ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Fill/Kill) policy.

This execution policy means that an order can be executed only in the specified volume. If the market does not have enough volume of the financial symbol at the given moment, the order will not be executed. The desired volume can be made up of several available offers.

The expert advisor isn't for FIFO accounts.

Recommendations

Download historical data for all three symbols before usage. Before launching and re-launching the terminal, select "Hide all" and then "Show all" in the Market Watch window.

Trade only with VPS with lowest latency!

We recommend to attach the EA to the first financial instrument! The EA must be attached on one chart only!

Please test the EA in the Strategy Tester based on quotes & trading terms of your broker and optimize input parameters if necessary before using the EA on a real account!

We also recommend to use accounts with a mode of Market Execution or Exchange Execution , tight spreads and no commissions as well as unlimited maximum lot if possible!











































