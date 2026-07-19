Metal Dragon

Metal Dragon is a professional Expert Advisor built for precision entries and disciplined risk control on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price wiggle, its core engine continuously reads market momentum in the background and "waits for the right moment" — entries are only triggered once conditions genuinely align, never forced. Metal Dragon does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

All trades opened by the EA are protected by a fully configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit system, with a live performance dashboard tracking every trade in real time.

Key Features

  • Patient Entry Engine – Monitors market conditions continuously and only acts when its internal confirmation logic lines up, filtering out premature or low-quality entries
  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices, and more — timeframe and sensitivity are fully configurable, not hardcoded to one market
  • Flexible Stop Loss & Take Profit – Choose between structure-based (previous candle), fixed-point, or dynamic momentum-based exits — mix and match to fit your style
  • Universal Error Prevention System – Pre-flight margin, spread, and market-hours checks run before every order, with automatic retry if a broker momentarily rejects a trade
  • Market Hours Protection – Automatically detects trading sessions and avoids attempting trades during closed or restricted market windows
  • Spread Filter – Built-in protection against unfavorable, widened-spread conditions
  • Universal Risk Management – Choose fixed lot sizing or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing
  • Retry System – Automatic, throttled order retries with intelligent error handling so a valid signal is never silently lost
  • Live Performance Dashboard – Animated on-chart panel tracking balance, equity, floating P/L, open positions, total trades, win rate, profit factor, and separate "today" statistics
  • Broker Friendly – Works across brokers and symbol digit configurations, with automatic stop-distance and lot-step normalization

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold, Silver, Forex majors, indices)
  • Timeframe: H1 recommended, fully configurable
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200
  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Markets

Lot Size Recommendations

- $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
- $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
- $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
- For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

VPS and Continuous Operation (Important)

For optimal performance, Metal Dragon should run with uninterrupted 24/7 operation. The entry engine tracks evolving market conditions bar by bar — restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal state and can cause it to miss a signal that was already forming. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Universal Error Prevention System

Metal Dragon runs a full pre-flight check before every order:

- Account margin availability
- Lot size normalization
- Broker stop-level and spread requirements
- Market open/closed status
- Existing position and trade-direction spacing rules

If any check fails, the EA automatically adjusts, queues for retry, or skips the trade — never forcing an order through.

2. Live Performance Dashboard

An animated, professional on-chart dashboard shows real-time account and strategy performance: total trades, wins, losses, win rate, profit factor, average win/loss, and a dedicated "today" breakdown — all updating live as trades close.

Why Choose Metal Dragon?

Metal Dragon isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade *correctly*. The entry engine is intentionally patient, holding back until its internal conditions genuinely confirm, rather than chasing every price move. Combined with the Universal Error Prevention System and a fully transparent live dashboard, it's designed to deliver a steady, rule-based approach to trading without emotional decision-making.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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